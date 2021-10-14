BERLIN – Even eight weeks into the season, no one would have blamed Berlin Brothersvalley had the underclassmen-heavy team panicked after undefeated Portage scored the only nine points of through two quarters and then returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown.
But instead of falling apart, the Mountaineers came together, winning 29-22 in a key WestPAC contest at the Snyder of Berlin Complex.
“Our guys are resilient. We just kept going at it, put in the hard work and we were able to come out on top,” said Berlin sophomore quarterback Pace Prosser, who ran for two touchdowns and passed for another during the second-half comeback.
Prosser rushed for 144 yards on 16 carries with TDs of 53 and 13 yards, the latter accounting for the winning points in the fourth quarter. He completed 8 of 22 passes for 125 yards and a beautiful 53-yard strike to Holby McClucas.
“Pace was a man tonight,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said. “For a sophomore, he’s just wise beyond his years, both offensively and defensively. To think he’s a sophomore and he’s going to be around here for a while is pretty special.”
Berlin improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the WestPAC. Portage fell to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference after having a bye in Week 7.
“We’re going to lick our wounds tonight and get ready to play a very good Windber team at home,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said of a date with the undefeated Ramblers in Week 9.
The Mustangs appeared to stall on their first drive, but quarterback Andrew Miko executed a fake punt and gained 29 yards. The first down eventually led to area kicking points leader Dylan Tubbs’ 38-yard field goal.
Portage moved 62 yards in 10 plays and used 4:10 of game clock on its next drive. Miko got into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line with 12 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. Berlin blocked the extra-point kick keeping the score at 9-0.
“We weathered some storms in the first half,” Slanoc said. “We had a turnover and some bad situations and we were able to manage through it. That’s a good team over there. We made some big plays defensively. We made some big plays offensively. So did they. We were fortunate to be up 9-0 at the half.”
Things got even better for the Mustangs, as Kaden Claar returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and a 16-0 lead.
“We start the second half off with a kickoff,” Slanoc said. “But they’re a well-coached team. They made adjustments.”
Paul and his staff had just spent halftime preparing the Mountaineers for a comeback attempt, only to see Portage add six points to the home team’s deficit.
“That was huge,” Paul said of the Claar return. “We felt we could come out and play in the second half and we made some adjustments. Then, they hit that kickoff return and it was like, ‘Oh, man.’”
Still, Berlin Brothersvalley established an 11-play, 54-yard march ending when Ryan Blubaugh scored on a 7-yard run. Blubaugh passed to Carson Modrak for a two-point conversion that made it 16-8 at 6:18 of the third quarter.
“I told these guys at halftime, ‘Give me 24 minutes of effort.’ The first half we came out flat-footed,” Paul said. “We made some adjustments offensively and started going huddle.
“Once we started huddling up and not using the hand signals it was a clearly different ballgame. The offense started moving. They were just calling out every play before that and their defense was just flying around getting after it.”
But the Mustangs took away any momentum the home team had gained only two plays later. Claar raced down the left side line, breaking away from a defender, then catching a Miko pass in stride for a 69-yard touchdown pass play. The extra-point failed, setting a 22-8 score at 5:11.
“Just like them, we watch what they do and we watch how they have played us in the past,” Slanoc said. “We knew there were a couple things if we had opportunities, we were going to take those. It worked out for us. They were doing the same thing.”
Berlin answered on the next drive. Prosser ran 23 yards for a first down and later used a fake before cutting into open field on a 53-yard scoring run. The two-point conversion run failed, setting a 22-14 score at 3:24.
“The linemen did a great job blocking,” Prosser said. “I just bounced it outside. It’s huge, a complete change of momentum from one side to the other.”
Holby McClucas got open in the middle of the field, caught a Prosser pass near the 25 and ran to the end zone to complete a 53-yard TD. Blubaugh ran the conversion to tie the game at 22-all with 10:32 left.
Prosser’s 13-yard TD run with 3:22 remaining and a Connor Montgomery extra-point gave Berlin its first lead, 29-22.
Portage used 10 plays to move to the Berlin 22-yard line, but Prosser intercepted a pass in the end zone with :38 left to seal the win.
“I just read pass, saw the ball in the air and went and got it,” Prosser said. “It’s a huge relief. A lot of pressure at the end of the game, but we were able to come out on top.”
Portage rushed 39 times for 211 yards, with Oren Heidler (14-66), Claar (5-64), Miko (10-42) and Jon Wolford (10-39) leading the way. Miko passed for 114 yards and the Mustangs had 325 yards on offense.
Berlin had similar numbers, carrying 39 times for 213 yards, passing for 125 and gaining 338 offensive yards.
“This puts more confidence into us,” Prosser said. “We get to practice on Monday and get back to work for Southern Huntingdon.”
