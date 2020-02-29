Round 4 and the series went to Berlin Brothersvalley.
The Mountaineers’ stifling defense and a stellar offensive outburst by junior Elijah Sechler led Berlin past rival Shade 64-38 in the District 5 Class A title game at the jam-packed Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center on Friday night.
Coach Tanner Prosser’s team defeated the two-time defending 5-A champion Panthers for the third time in four meetings this season. Each of the past two victories resulted in championships, including the WestPAC game two weeks earlier.
“The big part of that was our defense,” said Sechler, who had a game-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers. “We came out in the second half and we really turned on the defensive pressure.
“That’s what got us going honestly.
“Once we were able to shut them down that opened up so much more for us not only in transition but in the half-court.”
Berlin Brothersvalley (26-1) won its fourth district crown in five years – with three straight 5-AA titles from 2016-18.
The Mountaineers will meet the District 7 fifth-place team next Friday in the opening round of the PIAA Tournament.
Shade (24-3) will face the District 7 third-place squad. All three of the Panthers’ losses this year came against Berlin Brothersvalley, though the first three meetings were much closer.
The Mountaineers won a regular-season road game 65-61 on Jan. 15. The Panthers won 55-46 on the road on Feb. 6.
Berlin Brothersvalley took the WestPAC with a 65-61 victory at Pitt-Johnstown.
“They just locked us up defensively and we just didn’t respond well to it,” Shade coach Wade Fyock said. “We turned the ball over a ton in the second half. They were playing with confidence and we weren’t.”
Berlin Brothersvalley outscored Shade 29-9 in the second half – 19-2 in the fourth quarter.
“They’re clearly the better team. When you play them four times and you lose three, we can tip our hat to them and maybe get them next year,” Fyock said.
“They deserve to be the champion. We stil have an opportunity to play here next Friday. We’re going to try to rebound.”
Senior Cole Blubaugh had 10 points, but had an even greater impact defending Shade star Vinny Fyock, who had seven points.
“I let Elijah (Sechler) and Will (Spochart) focus more on the offensive end and I just take care of the defensive end,” Blubaugh said. “I know my role on the team is to play defense, so that’s what I do.
“I’m not really known for my scoring.
“I’m known for other people not scoring. So, it feels pretty good to score 10.
“Honestly, if I would have scored zero and we still would have won, I would be fine with it.”
Abe Countryman, a 6-foot-5 junior, had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Berlin Brothersvalley. Spochart had nine points.
“We’ve been waiting to put a whole game together,” Prosser said. “We did that tonight. A slow start, but pretty much after the first quarter I thought we were lights out.”
Shade built leads of 15-10 after a Kaden Koleszarik 3-pointer and 18-11 after a 3 by Tyler Valine with 1:36 left in the opening quarter.
But Berlin Brothersvalley went on a 13-0 run to lead 24-18 after Sechler made one of his three first-half 3-pointers at 4:53 of the second.
The next Shade points were Valine’s two free throws at 4:24.
The Mountaineers posted a 22-11 scoring advantage in the second quarter to lead 35-29 at halftime.
Berlin Brothersvalley pushed the margin to 45-36 after three quarters, and then outscored Shade by 17 points in the fourth.
“The difference in this game is we just guarded exceptionally well,” Prosser said. “The thing that’s funny about basketball is you talk about how many points guys score, but when you play defense like that, it doesn’t matter how many points you score.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.