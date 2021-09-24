NANTY GLO, Pa. – Kashiss Hay ran for 106 yards and two long touchdowns, but the Berlin Brothersvalley defense where the stars of the game picking off Kolten Szymusiak five times just one week after he had 450 yards of offense and six scores to help keep the Mountaineers undefeated after a 46-13 decision over the Blacklick Valley Vikings.
“Defensively we have been playing well all year,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said.
“We can go two deep at all the skilled positions both offensively and defensively and you saw that tonight with five different guys getting interceptions.”
Vikings coach Rich Price knows Berlin is 5-0 for a reason.
“Doug and his staff do a great job, and they are in the running for the WestPAC and district title every year,” Price said. “Anytime you give Berlin an inch, they make you pay for it. People have to realize that Kolten Szymusiak is only starting at quarterback for the second time, and he is still learning his reads, and good teams like Berlin make you pay when you make a mistake.”
The pace of the game started slowing with neither team getting anything going until Berlin’s second possession when a long pass from Pace Prosser to Carson Modrak went for 37 yards and put the ball inside the Viking ten-yard line. On the next play Prosser found a wide-open Ryan Blubaugh to give the Mountaineers the 6-0 lead after the point after was blocked.
After another three-and-out by Blacklick Valley, Berlin struck quickly when Kashiss Hay broke one up the middle from 44 yards out making it a 13-0 ballgame.
“It is just hard work and dedication that makes me have success,” said Hay.
“I just run as hard as I can, and I just try and be a leader to the younger guys by showing them how hard to work.”
Disaster then struck the Vikings on their next possession Kolten Szymusiak had a pass intercepted by Berlin’s Aidan Ream and he took it to the house giving Berlin a 19-0 lead after the point after was blocked once again.
After a second interception thrown by Szymusiak this time picked off by Ryan Blubaugh to end the first quarter, Berlin struck quickly again on a fourth down and goal from the eight-yard line Prosser found a wide-open Carson Harding making it a 26-0 game early in the second quarter.
Blacklick Valley once again went three and out, and the punt was blocked by the Mountaineer special teams setting Berlin up at the Vikings’ 35-yard line.
On the first play of the drive, Ream broke free out of the backfield and went 35 yards to stretch out the Berlin advantage to 33-0.
Blacklick Valley began to find their footing as the offense and defense both had more success for the rest of the quarter and finally with the clock hitting all zeros Szymusiak hit Gino DiPaolo for a 35-yard score making it 33-7 at the half.
The third quarter saw the Vikings hold the Mountaineers to a three and out, but the Vikings could not move the ball either on their first possessions.
Berlin got the ball at midfield and hurriedly ran two plays both to Hay the first a 12-yard run, and the second with the Viking defense not set went for 38 yards giving the Mountaineers a 39-7 lead.
The Vikings answered when Szymusiak hit Alex Reba for a 12-yard score, and it was 39-13.
Unfortunately, the next two Vikings possessions ended in interceptions by Berlin’s Will Latuch and Hunter Cornell ending any comeback hopes for the home team.
Prosser added a touchdown pass to Holby McClucas from 49 yards out for Berlin in the fourth quarter to set the final at 46-13.
Berlin remains undefeated at 5-0, but coach Paul is not looking any further than the North Star Cougars next week.
“They are a well-coached team, and that Yoder at quarterback is going to be a challenge, and we tell our kids each week is a new challenge and that’s all we are looking at right now.”
