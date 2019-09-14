BERLIN – For most of the first half on Friday night, Portage piled up yardage and kept Berlin Brothersvalley’s offense in check.
But each time the Mustangs appeared to be on the verge of finding the end zone through the opening 24 minutes at the Synder of Berlin Sports Complex, the Mountaineers found a way to get the ball.
“We were sputtering in the first quarter,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said after his team outlasted Portage 21-13 in a battle of WestPAC unbeatens. “I don’t want to use it as an excuse because these kids all played last year, but one senior on each side of the field offense and defense. I don’t know if it was the jitters, the big-game environment.”
Portage (3-1) rushed for 151 yards in the first half and consistently moved deep into Berlin Brothersvalley territory only to lose three fumbles and have a promising drive end on downs at the Mountaineers’ 18-yard line.
“Thank goodness on the defensive side of the ball, we bent but we didn’t break,” Paul said. “We let them gain yardage. Minus those two drives late in the half, they easily out-gained us. They took it to us.
“Normally we come out in stuff that they’re not quite prepared for. They gave us looks tonight that we haven’t seen Portage do all year. It was a chess match. They made a move, we made a move.”
Berlin Brothersvalley (4-0) responded after Cory Jose pounced on a fumble at the Mountaineers’ 11-yard line with 5:09 left in a scoreless first half. Berlin previously had fumble recoveries by Shane Spano and Isaac Etris to end Portage marches in the first quarter.
This time, quarterback Will Spochart, who was involved in all three Berlin Brothersvalley scores, broke loose on a 32-yard touchdown dash with 3 minutes left. Brady Glessner booted the first of his three extra-points.
After a Portage punt, Berlin Brothersvalley took over at its 37 with 1:19 left in the half. Abe Countryman, a 6-foot-5 junior who also plays quarterback for the Mountaineers, hit Preston Foor for 23 yards and later passed 19 yards to Spochart for a touchdown that set a 14-0 hafltime score.
“It was a classic Portage-Berlin game. We never gave up. They never gave up,” Portage coach Gary Gouse said.
“We had so many opportunities to score in the first half.
“It easily could have been a 28-point lead for us. We just couldn’t punch it in. Credit to them.”
Gouse said video of two key first-half plays revealed a couple tough breaks for the Mustangs.
“It’s crazy when you watch it on TV. Our guys have it on their cameras and they say, ‘Coach, that’s not a fumble.’ We actually show the official. Our guy is completely down (before the fumble). ‘It’s not a catch (on the Berlin TD), we have the video.’ We show it to them,” Gouse said.
“I can’t control that.”
When asked about his touchdown reception, Spochart said, “I knew I caught it and I knew that safety was coming over so I braced for it. I think he put his helmet on the ball and it just popped out. I thought I was in for a second, so I thought it was a catch.”
Portage’s Gabe Forst returned the second-half kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and Dylan Tubbs’ extra-point made it 14-7 only 13 seconds into the third quarter.
The Mustangs’ deep backfield sparked a 63-yard scoring drive capped by Scott Berardinelli’s 5-yard touchdown run at 10:46 of the fourth quarter. The extra-point missed, setting a 14-13 score.
Spochart passed 24 yards to Countryman to spark a drive that ended on Spochart’s 3-yard touchdown run to make it 21-13 with 2:52 left. Spochart rushed for 85 yards on 16 carries, and Cole Blubaugh had 87 yards on 18 attempts.
Countryman passed for 97 yards and Spochart threw for 51 yards.
“It was important to keep it 0-0 for most of the first half,” Countryman said. “We started off slow. We’ve had some slow starts all year but we played through the adversity and kept pounding and pounding until we scored.”
Portage’s Forst rushed for 114 yards on 19 carries. Berardinelli had 50 rushing yards and quarterback Connor Price ran for 30 and passed for 61 while adding an interception on defense.
“We have to learn from it,” Gouse said. “We have a great football team. In District 6 we’re going to make a lot of noise. We’re good. They’re good. They’re going to make a lot of noise in District 5.
“Classic football game. Both teams played their guts out.”
