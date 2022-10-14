DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Only four minutes into the game and one streak was over.
But Berlin Brothersvalley knew that it would have to buckle down defensively if the Mountaineers wanted to keep another – and more important – streak alive.
They did exactly that, as Berlin Brothersvalley defeated Conemaugh Township 62-13 on Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Davidsville. Although their seven-game scoreless streak ended early, the Mountaineers dominated in the second half to ensure their perfect record stays alive.
The Indians grabbed a 7-0 lead behind a methodical drive that started on their own 24. Wide receiver Ethan Black contributed the big chunk play with a 40-yard catch that put Conemaugh Township deep into Berlin Brothersvalley territory. After stalling near the goal line, the Indians made the bold call to go for it on fourth down against a defense that hadn’t allowed a point all season. A 2-yard screen pass to Thor O’Ship put the Indians on the scoreboard and sent the homecoming crowd into a frenzy.
Berlin Brothersvalley head coach Doug Paul was adamant that this score was actually a weight off his team’s shoulders.
“Heck yeah it was. It’s all people want to talk about recently, but I haven’t really been paying attention to it,” said Paul. “That’s a great offense on the other side of the field with a lot of playmakers.”
Berlin Brothersvalley responded with a long scoring drive of its own. The Mountaineers set the tone early with their multi-pronged running game, getting the ball into a multitude of players’ hands on the opening drive. Holby McClucas punched in a 6-yard touchdown run and the game was tied.
A fumble from Indians quarterback Jon Updyke put the ball right back into Berlin Brothersvalley’s hands. It didn’t take long for the guests to take advantage of the good field position, as Mountaineers quarterback Pace Prosser ran 35 yards for a touchdown on the next snap. Prosser was a dual threat for Berlin Brothersvalley’s offense and ended the night 9 of 16 with 114 yards passing
The second quarter wound up being the most important quarter of the night. Berlin Brothersvalley continued to run the ball efficiently and got out to a 28-7 lead with a little under five minutes left in the half. Then an Indians drive capped off by a touchdown from O’Ship made it 28-13 with 38 seconds until halftime.
A blocked Berlin Brothersvalley punt by Conemaugh Township’s Nathanael Snoeberger gave the Indians the ball at the Mountaineers’ 4-yard line with under 20 seconds in the half. Berlin Brothersvalley’s defense tightened up and kept the Indians from scoring again. On the final play of the half, Black was tackled hard for a loss and had to be helped off the field. The area’s leading receiver did not return in the second half.
“We really wanted to get in the end zone there,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “Ethan tried to make a play like he always does and got a little banged up. But the scrap of the kids to even get to that point where we could have been down one score was impressive.”
The shorthanded Indians couldn’t hang with Berlin Brothersvalley in the second half. McClucas got the scoring started early in the third quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run.
He finished as the Mountaineers’ leading rusher with 90 yards. Two minutes later, Cody Kimmel waltzed into the end zone for a 9-yard run and his second touchdown of the night.
“We didn’t yell at halftime, we just told them that we need leadership out on the field,” Paul said. “I think it was good for our defense to face some adversity tonight.”
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock, but the Indians can come away from Friday knowing that they did something that no other opponent has been able to do against Berlin thus far – score a point.
“That’s a very tough team over there – even if we were playing at full strength,” Penna said. “It takes a lot of heart for our kids to play the way they did, and I’m proud of them.”
Berlin Brothersvalley (8-0) closes out its regular season next Friday with a home matchup against Uniontown (3-4). Conemaugh Township (6-2) will host Windber (7-1).
