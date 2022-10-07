BERLIN, Pa. – Entering Friday’s WestPAC game against the North Star Cougars, the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers had yet to surrender a point in six previous games.
North Star pushed the Mountaineers’ defense to its limit, taking drives inside the Berlin Brothersvalley 20 on three occasions during the first half.
Each time, the Mountaineers made a stop to keep their shutout streak intact on their way to a 54-0 win at Snyder of Berlin Sports Complex.
The Cougars pushed the ball to the Mountaineers’ 17 and 5 before ending both of those possessions with a turnover on downs. A drive to the hosts’ 10 late in the second quarter ended with Cody Kimmel’s interception and 53-yard return, setting the table for a three-play, 41-yard drive to raise the Mountaineers’ lead to 33-0 just before halftime.
North Star (2-5, 1-3 WestPAC) took two drives across midfield during the second half, but didn’t get any closer than the 30.
“North Star is probably the most diverse team we’ve played yet,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said.
“Being able to pass and run it. (Connor) Yoder is a heck of a quarterback. We knew that coming in. They threw some stuff at us. The defense bent, but didn’t break. They very easily could have put three (touchdowns) on us in the first half, but the defense made some plays.”
With the season-opening shutout stretch up to 28 quarters, Paul noted that the honor in keeping the run alive reaches to all levels of the squad.
“These kids take pride in that,” Paul said. “Younger kids are in during the third and fourth quarter. … The younger kids stepped up. Credit to the coaching staff and the players. They buy into what the coaches are telling them on defense.”
The Mountaineers scored on all five of their first-half drives, going up 14-0 in the first quarter thanks to a pair of touchdown strikes from Pace Prosser. Holby McClucas, who scored four total touchdowns, pulled in the first score from 12 yards away while Ryan Blubaugh’s 13-yard reception provided the second tally.
The Cougars drove to the Berlin Brothersvalley 18 on the ensuing possession, gashing their way from their own 29 before a defensive timeout. A 1-yard run by Connor Yoder on first down was the only ground given up before a rush for no gain and two incompletions ended that North Star series.
The Mountaineers drove 83 yards on eight snaps with McClucas’ 10-yard run capping the possession.
North star volleyed back with a march to the Mountaineers’ 5 before turning the ball over on downs again. A nine-play possession that covered 95 yards ended on McClucas’ 41-yard catch-and-run score.
Kimmel’s pick ended the Cougars’ next possession, leading to a swift three-play drive that saw Aidan Ream pull in a 14-yard strike from Prosser.
Answering each time after a North Star red-zone drive was a big help for the Mountaineers.
“It was pretty important,” McClucas said. “I feel like the more points you score, the more their offense’s heads goes down.”
The Cougars, who had gained 173 yards during the first half, couldn’t match that production during the second half.
“They have a good defense,” North Star coach Bob Landis said. “That’s well-publicized at this point. We were able to move the ball, we just couldn’t finish drives.”
Prosser’s big-play ability on defense showed itself during the third quarter when he picked off a Yoder pass and snaked his way to a 60-yard return, giving way to McClucas’ 1-yard plunge a snap later.
Cruz Rodriguez added to the Berlin Brothersvalley lead with 3:46 remaining in the third, scoring from 54 yards away. Paul Enos’ 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth set the final.
Prosser completed 10 of 14 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, while McClucas finished with 109 all-purpose yards to go with his four touchdowns.
Yoder passed for 140 yards in the loss.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
