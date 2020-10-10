Portage coach Marty Slanoc was pleased with how his team played on Friday night, but mostly he was just happy that the Mustangs got the opportunity to take on Shade. After missing a week’s worth of practice ahead of their bye and having four players miss Friday night’s game because they are in quarantine along with the rest of the Mustangs’ marching band, Slanoc’s team didn’t look rusty in scoring six first-half touchdowns in a 39-0 victory at Shade.