WINDBER – His team trailed by two touchdowns at halftime in a clash of unbeaten WestPAC heavyweights on Friday. Naturally, Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul turned to senior playmakers Will Spochart and Preston Foor.
“We told Will and Preston, ‘The second half is yours. We’re not doing anything fancy. Let’s line up,’ ” Paul said after his Mountaineers flexed their figurative muscles in the second half of a 27-14 victory over Windber. “I think we threw one pass and they batted it down. I said, ‘That’s enough of that. Let’s get after it now.’”
Quarterback Spochart carried 40 times for 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the game played in front of an estimated 1,000 fans at Windber Stadium. Running back Foor ran 24 times for 107 yards and a touchdown.
The Mountaineers capitalized on an interception and two fumble recoveries in the second half, as Berlin had 49 plays (one pass) compared to Windber’s 12.
Brady Glessner booted field goals from 32 and 31 yards as well as his three extra-point kicks.
“At halftime we said it was 0-0. We had to come out and play Berlin football,” Spochart said of the 5-0 Mountaineers. “That really wasn’t Berlin football in the first half. We had turnovers. We had miscues. We just weren’t playing hard. In the second half we came out and played Berlin football with a really good mentality.”
Windber had a 10-play drive to open the game but stalled at the Mountaineers 42. Berlin Brothersvalley’s eight play possession ended with a punt.
Windber’s John Shuster (11 carries, 91 yards) broke through the line on a 48-yard touchdown run, and Jordan Wright’s extra-point kick made it 7-0 at 2:33 of the first quarter.
The teams traded punts on multiple possessions until Berlin was pinned at its own 2.
Spochart was positioned to pass on third-and-9 at his own 23 when Shuster hit him from behind, forcing a fumble recovered by Brady Russo at the 24.
On third down, Windber’s Aaron Willis threw a halfback option pass to the end zone. The Mountaineers nearly came up with an interception, but Dylan Tomlinson followed the tip and caught the ball in the end zone, giving the Ramblers a 14-0 advantage 2:40 before halftime.
“To beat a team like this you’ve got to get a couple fumbles, a couple turnovers,” said Windber coach Matt Grohal, whose team is 4-1. “That’s what happened and it put us in a great position in the first half.
“That may be the biggest O-line in the state and they wore our guys down,” he added. “I told our guys I’m so proud to be their coach even in defeat because they stood toe-to-toe with a top three team in the state.”
At the end of the opening half, Berlin Brothersvalley marched down the field with its quick-paced, no-huddle offense. Spochart had runs of 6, 16 and 5 yards before moving to the Windber 15-yard line, where he lost the ball and Shuster recovered with 1:23 on the clock. The Ramblers led 14-0 at halftime.
“That last drive of the half, they started going to their power stuff,” Grohal said. “That’s when we knew we were going to be at a disadvantage with the size of their line up front. We were fortunate enough to get a stop (on the second-quarter drive).
“We really tried to make some adjustments because we knew that’s what they were going to stay in. They came out and got that score and they just had all the momentum.”
The Mountaineers opened the third quarter with a 15-play scoring drive, forced a three-and-out and used 14 plays to score again, tying the game at 14-all.
Spochart capped the first scoring drive with 1-yard run at 8:23. He scored from 2 yards out on the game-tying TD.
The Ramblers got pinned inside their own 5-yard line on the ensuing kickoff, and Berlin’s Charlie Fisher intercepted Aiden Gray’s pass under pressure, returning to the 6-yard line. Foor scored on the next play to give the Mountaineers a 21-14 lead.
“We knew that our offense is very high-powered,” Foor said. “Our defense, I think we gave them 14 points. A dropped pick. A lapse on an assignment on a big run. The first half was just a bunch of mental mistakes. We found a way to patch it up in the second half.”
On Windber’s next play, the Ramblers fumbled, and Berlin’s Tuck Hillegass recovered at the 19.
When the drive stalled after a holding penalty, Glessner kicked a 32-yard field goal to make it 24-14 with 10:46 remaining.
Windber lost another fumble two plays into the Ramblers’ next drive, setting up Glessner’s 31-yard field goal with 6:51 left.
“We just kept pounding the ball and running it,” Spochart said. “The third quarter, our horses up front, the line, they pushed. They got off to the linebacker. Me and Preston had to run, keep our hands on the ball and not fumble.”
Paul said there wasn’t a lengthy fiery talk at halftime.
“We made some adjustments on the blocking,” Paul said. “They came out and did some things to us that we really didn’t practice. We made some adjustments up front.
“That’s where the game was won tonight. We know what we had up front. I told the linemen at halftime, ‘Guys, this is on you. You just got to sustain your blocks, work the double teams, the zone schemes we run and get after it.’ ”
