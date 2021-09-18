BERLIN – Ryan Blubaugh scored two touchdowns, and Carson Harding had three TDs as host Berlin Brothersvalley beat Conemaugh Township 42-21 on Friday night keeping the Mountaineers unbeaten in the WestPAC.
Berlin (4-0) and Conemaugh Township (1-2) traded touchdowns in the first quarter.
Blubaugh caught four passes for 73 yards and had 11 carries for 169 yards, including touchdowns of 2 and 49 yards. Sophomore quarterback Pace Prosser completed 7 of 14 passes for 117 yards.
On defense, Prosser and Will Latuch each had an interception.
Blubaugh had his 2-yard scoring run and Connor Montgomery booted the first of his six extra-point attempts to make it 7-0.
Conemaugh Township tied the game as Jackson Byer caught a 53-yard pass from quarterback Tanner Shirley, and Caiden Mauzy made the first of three extra-point kicks.
“The final score is not indicative of what kind of battle it was tonight,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said.
“Both teams played their hearts out. It was a great high school football game.”
The Indians were back on the field a week after their Week 3 game scheduled against rival Windber was canceled due to a COVID-19 situation.
The Mountaineers led 14-7 at halftime after Blubaugh scored on a 49-yard run.
In the third quarter, Berlin built a 28-7 advantage after touchdown runs of 6 and 8 yards by Harding.
Conemaugh Township got back into the contest with Byer’s 22-yard TD reception from Shirley that made it 28-14.
In the fourth quarter, Shirley ran in from a yard out to close the gap to 28-21.
But Berlin closed with Harding’s 3-yard touchdown run and a 1-yard TD dash by Christian Musser.
The Mountaineers travel to Blacklick Valley in Week 5, while the Indians will host River Valley in a nonconference clash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.