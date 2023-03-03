JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – During the first quarter of Friday’s District 5 Class 1A championship game at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center, Berlin Brothersvalley absorbed a spirited effort from Southern Fulton before closing the frame with a 10-point lead.
Even that burst couldn’t prepare the Indians for what awaited in the second quarter.
Using an aggressive press and transition game, the Mountaineers overwhelmed second-seeded Southern Fulton and outscored them by 24 points, setting the table for an eventual 64-33 victory.
That second-quarter outburst allowed the Mountaineers to ease the throttle in the second half on their way to a fourth straight District 5 championship.
“I told our seniors, ‘Four straight district championships. Not a lot of seniors get to say that at the end of their time,’ ” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Tanner Prosser said. “Great group of kids. They continue to work hard. I told them that we watched some film after we scrimmaged (Greater Johns- town) last week about some of the things we could do better. Sometimes you have kids that will point the finger or make excuses or not want to hear what the coach says, but we have great kids that always respond. They always work hard.
“They always want to get better.
“When you have that mentality, it gives you a good opportunity to be successful.”
Mountaineers senior Ryan Blubaugh tallied 15 of his game-best 24 points during the 28-4 rampage, also netting the 1,000th point of his varsity career during the frame when he took a upward feed from Caden Montgomery on his way to an acrobatic layup, making it 38-9 with 3:01 left in the first half.
While Blubaugh was appreciative of the milestone, he was quick to point out that the Mountaineers’ story has more to be told.
“A great accomplishment, I’m glad I can get,” Blubaugh said. “As a team, we have a lot bigger goals ahead.”
Blubaugh also registered a pair of dunks in the second as Berlin Brothersvalley was firing on all cylinders.
With the entire second half played under a running clock, Southern Fulton managed to cut the lead to 47-24 with a 10-0 run in the third that was halted by a Blubaugh free throw and a 3-pointer from Mac Foor.
The Indians’ Dane Harvey, who scored 18 points, scored all nine of his squad’s points in the fourth. He also scored all four of Southern Fulton’s points in the second.
The teams stayed even for most of the first quarter, battling to a 7-all tie with Hunter Ward’s layup off of a steal drawing the Indians level with 3:58 remaining. A 12-2 Mountaineers run opened a minute later as Pace Prosser had two steal-layup combos of his own within 11 seconds of each other. A Holby McClucas trey, a putback by Caleb Rohrs and a conventional 3-point play from Blubaugh primed Berlin Brothersvalley for the avalanche that followed in the second.
“There was no message (between quarters),” Tanner Prosser said. “We did the same thing in the first quarter as we did the second quarter. We created some more turnovers. Got out and run. Obviously, (Southern Fulton) wanted to slow the game down, so we were going to pressure and trap and force it to be a fast-paced game. We started finishing and making plays.”
Pace Prosser, who along with McClucas had 10 points, tallied a pair of steals and three assists during the second-quarter spurt. Montgomery also had three dimes during the second as Berlin Brothersvalley’s quick passing game was almost always ahead of the Indians defense.
As Tanner Prosser noted, the team’s success wasn’t all in the big numbers in the scorebook or those who normally post them.
“We got guys like Caden Montgomery, Caleb Rohrs and Holby McClucas who don’t get a lot of the credit because they don’t put you in the (newspaper) for setting screens and diving on the floor and getting up and guarding people,” Tanner Prosser said. “But those guys do a great job of that. That’s really why we’ve been successful.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.