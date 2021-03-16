WINDBER – It is not always easy to win a playoff basketball game in March. The contests can be physical and hard fought, and that’s exactly what transpired Tuesday evening between Berlin Brothersvalley and Farrell at Windber Area High School.
The game featured 40 foul shots, two intentional fouls and one ejection, but through all the adversity, the top-ranked Mountaineers came out with a 70-49 victory over the Farrell Steelers in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A boys state basketball playoffs.
“You’re obviously going to have a physical game where you’re going to have to show some toughness at points in the game,” Berlin coach Tanner Prosser said after his team improved to 25-1 on the season. “I don’t know if that’s what I expected, but we knew we were going to have to be physical and play tough to win the basketball game.”
The high-powered Berlin offense was not clicking in the first quarter. The Mountaineers were plagued with some costly turnovers and only held a slim 12-7 advantage after one.
The defense, however, was there early for Berlin. The Steelers only made five field goals in the first half. A large Berlin run highlighted by two acrobatic layups by senior guard Elijah Sechler, a Pitt-Johnstown recruit, gave Berlin a 24-10 lead with 2:29 left in the half and forced Farrell to call a timeout.
“We missed some shots early, didn’t convert on some things I thought we should have early, but I thought our defense was really solid in the second and early third quarter. If we were solid defensively, we were eventually going to make enough shots to pull ahead,” Prosser explained.
The third quarter proved to be spirited. The teams combined for 11 fouls in the first four minutes after halftime.
The intensity of the game got to Farrell, as Jaiman Holden was ejected after pushing a Berlin player after the play.
The Mountaineers converted three of the four free-throw attempts to grab a 47-25 lead and never really looked back from there.
Farrell did make a run in the fourth quarter as Berlin tried to rest some of its starters. Reserve forward Denzel Driver scored 12 of his team-high 13 points in the final frame to cut into the lead, but the Mountaineers responded to close out the game highlighted by a pair of 3s from freshman guard Pace Prosser, who finished with 16 points.
“We got up big, and we probably could have got up more, but I wanted to rest some of our guys because the PIAA doesn’t make it easy on us,” Prosser said. “We were No. 1 in the state and yet we have to get the play-in game and we got to go travel three days from now Friday night to play the WPIAL champions, so nobody is going to make it easy on our guys and I told them that.”
Farrell’s Sian Rain added 10 points. Farrell’s 10-game winning streak came to a close.
Throughout the physicality and intensity of the game, Berlin kept its poise and composure. The Mountaineers played a challenging schedule this season with a nonconference slate of schools much larger than Berlin.
“Playing better competition in the regular season I think prepares us better for what we’re going to see in March,” Sechler said after scoring a game-high 21 points. “The games that we played like (Bishop) Guilfoyle, Norwin and even Johnstown, those are the type of games that we’re going to be playing here in March. It gets us ready for sure.”
One of those tough nonconference games was against Bishop Canevin, the WPIAL Class 1A champions, and Berlin’s next opponent. Berlin defeated Canevin 71-63 on Jan. 23, but Prosser isn’t thinking about that first meeting, but rather the challenge that lies ahead on Friday.
“That game was early, they’re a much better team now,” he said of Bishop Canevin. “I told our guys they’re very athletic and they know how to play basketball. They play well together, they have guys that can shoot it, they’re very well coached. It is going to be a serious challenge for us to go down on their home floor and come out with a victory.”
