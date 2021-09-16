CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – Behind 25 kills from sophomore middle hitter Lynndee Ickes and 12 kills apiece from Jennifer Countryman and Kassidy Smith, the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers hammered out an intense four-game win over the Shade Panthers, topping the hosts 23-25, 28-26, 25-19 and 25-22 on Thursday at Cairnbrook Elementary School.
The efforts up front helped the Mountaineers neutralize the imposing net presence of junior Jenna Muha, who registered 25 kills.
“We talked about when (Muha) was in the back row, we needed to make sure that we were doing the smart things,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Corey Will said. “Keeping the ball in play and giving ourselves a chance to run our offense. When she came to the front row, our mindset was that we had to control the damage.”
The 3-1 win was a big bounce-back effort for the Mountaineers (3-1) after they had lost at Shanksville-Stonycreek on Tuesday.
“Tuesday evening, we really lacked a certain level of ball control,” Will said.
“We went back to the gym (Wednesday). What was great about Tuesday, it started to show us some of the places that we needed to go back and work. I think the girls responded.”
The loss was Shade’s first of the season after a 5-0 start.
“I told them, ‘We have to move forward,’ ” Panthers coach Emma Spinelli said. “ ‘We have to build from it. We can’t let this weigh us down and put us in the opposite direction.’ ”
While the defeat was sobering, Spinelli was not surprised by the quality of play brought into the gymnasium on Thursday as a three-way battle for the WestPAC South’s top spot is brewing between the Mountaineers, Panthers and Shanksville.
“I expected that coming in,” Spinelli said. “I told them that Berlin is nothing to mess with. When we played Shanksville, it was their first game and I think there were some jitters on their side. It’s going to be super competitive all season long, so it’s just a matter of who shows up for that night.”
Will, Berlin’s veteran coach, agrees while also taking a peek at the North Division.
“It’s nice to see the league really picking up its level of play again,” Will said.
“It is going to be a very competitive conference. Portage has shown they have the ability to really play. (Conemaugh) Towship, North Star, down south we have several teams that have raised their levels. It’s going to be a fun season, and it’s exactly what we want.”
In Game 1, Shade wrestled early momentum away from the Mountaineers, going up 14-8 on a Muha kill. Berlin cut the Shade edge to a point at 15-14 and then worked a tie at 18-all thanks to a kill by Ickes. The Panthers then rallied to finish the first stanza with a kill from Muha setting the 25-23 tally.
Fast starts by the Mountaineers helped them in the next two games, as they jumped to a 12-5 lead in Game 2 as a Panthers volley sailed out of bounds. A Shade run that featured three kills by Sophia Mulcahy helped the Panthers cut the Mountaineers lead to 15-14, beginning a segment of nip-and-tuck play which pushed both teams to game point as Shade held a 25-24 lead thanks to a net violation by Berlin Brothersvalley. The Mountaineers evened the match by scoring three of the next four points to claim a 28-26 triumph.
A five-point service run by Peyton Grenke pushed the Mountaineers ahead 6-1 in Game 3.
Shade did claim the lead at 10-9 on an ace from Mady Bihun. The back-and-forth play resumed as Shade ballooned a lead to 16-13 before five straight service points with Madison Nemeth at the line regained the lead and momentum for Berlin Brothersvalley at 19-16.
Grenke was responsible for five more service points, with two kills from Smith and another from Ickes highlighting the closing run.
After a Mulcahy kill tied Game 4 at 11, Berlin slowly started to inch away with the game’s next four points, giving it a 15-11 edge.
An ace from Grenke made it 24-18 before the Panthers rattled off four straight points before Ickes ended the night with a kill from the left side.
Nemeth had 19 digs while positioned in the back row while fellow Mountaineer Kylee Hartman had 36 assists.
Shade’s Abby Putnick had 11 kills and 11 digs while Cassie Mauger dished out 34 assists.
Muha also had 15 digs as Lucy Mincek supplied 10.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.