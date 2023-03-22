GREENSBURG, Pa. – The Berlin Brothersvalley High School girls basketball team felt disappointment after finishing one game away from a state title game appearance for the second time in five seasons.
Veteran coach Rachel Prosser looked at the overall picture in the moments after a 45-31 loss to Union Area in a PIAA Class 1A semifinal at Hempfield Area High School on Tuesday night.
“There is not really words,” Prosser said after District 5 champion Berlin closed a 22-6 season. “I don’t ever want to say, ‘Oh, we did good enough,’ because you want to finish in that next game. You’re always be striving to be No. 1, but these girls have battled all year and exceeded expectations.”
The Mountaineers, who won the 2019 state title, had hoped to join the Berlin Brothersvalley boys team, which will play for the Class 1A crown against Imani Christian Academy on Thursday afternoon in Hershey.
Early on, the Mountaineers seemed poised to do so.
Berlin capitalized on some cool shooting by Union Area to lead 7-2 after one quarter and 13-9 in a low-scoring first half.
District 7 champion Union Area (22-6) used a 19-9 third quarter advantage to take a six-point lead, 28-22, then had a 17-9 advantage over the final eight minutes.
“We had some nerves early on,” said Union Area coach Rob Nogay, whose team will play Our Lady of Lourdes Regional in Friday’s Class 1A girls title game at Hershey’s Giant Center.
“I think we were able to buckle down defensively. That’s what we talked about at halftime.
“When we’re good, we’re playing good defense. I think we were getting beat up on the glass in the first half.
“We weren’t executing defensively. We weren’t closing out on shooters. That’s a great basketball team over there, no doubt about it.”
Union Area’s Kelly Cleaver was the only player to reach double-digit scoring with 15 points. She also grabbed 12 rebounds. Kayla Fruehstorfer added nine points.
Senior Gracyn Sechler led Berlin Brothersvalley with nine points, and senior Jen Countryman posted 10 rebounds and four points.
“They just hit a couple shots and we didn’t,” Prosser said.
“The ball just didn’t bounce our way so to speak. They’re excellent foul shooters and I think they put the game away that way (Union Area was 15 of 20 on the line in the fourth quarter).”
Union Area netted the first field goal of the game, but the Scotties went cold throughout much of the first quarter and Berlin Brothersvalley built a five-point lead after one.
The Scotties closed within 9-7 following two free throws by Cleaver with 3:28 left in the second quarter, but the Mountaineers answered with baskets by Countryman and Taylor Hillegass to lead 13-9 at halftime.
Union Area outscored Berlin by 10 points in the third quarter, as Kayla and Kylie Fruehstorfer each hit a 3-pointer and made two free throws.
“We came to play in the second half,” Nogay said. “We did little things, maybe not perfectly, but we did what we needed to do to get a win.”
The Mountaineers will miss a great group of seniors in Sechler, Countryman, Leah Miller, McKenzie Moore and Peyton Grenke.
“This is a great, great group of kids outside of basketball, probably the nicest group of kids you could possibly know,” Prosser said. “On the court, also, I’m so proud of them. They overcame a lot of things that maybe people didn’t believe they could do.
“These seniors have set a standard and the expectations for the younger girls coming up.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.