JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley coach Rachel Prosser has used defensive pressure as one of her main factors for success during her tenure at the helm of the Mountaineers.
It always helps that nearly every player Prosser brings in off the bench has the ability to stop an opponent, and this carried over to the big stage of the District 5 Class A championship game.
Using an 11-player rotation, the top-seeded Mountaineers forced 30 turnovers en route to defeating No. 2 seed Northern Bedford 58-31 at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.
“Everybody that came in worked hard and gave their best effort just to get the win,” Prosser said. “Every little possession they hustled for the ball and tried to get us more chances on offense. I have to give all of them credit, they definitely deserved this today.”
The win gives Berlin Brothersvalley its first district title since the Mountaineers claimed three straight from 2017-19, with the final gold medal coming on the way to eventually winning the PIAA Championship that season.
Berlin Brothersvalley (19-5) will move into the state tournament for the sixth time in seven years, where the Mountaineers will take on the District 9 fourth-place finisher in the opening round on March 11.
“These girls are amazing on and off the court,” Prosser said. “They deserve everything they get, and I’m so happy for them that we were able to get back here. We’re just excited to get one game at a time and go as far as we can.”
The Mountaineers were forced to overcome a slow start offensively after missing their first five shots combined with three turnovers.
Gracie Sechler tallied six of her 12 points in the first quarter to give the Mountaineers a 7-4 lead after one frame, despite the team shooting just a combined 2-for-10 from the field.
Berlin Brothersvalley rebounded to shoot 7 of 15 in the second quarter to build a 26-18 advantage at the half. Northern Bedford was able to stay in the contest through the first two stanzas by tallying 14 points in the second quarter.
The Black Panthers did not score more than seven points in any other frame, while totaling seven turnovers in three separate quarters and nine in the third, where Northern Bedford attempted just five shots.
“Berlin did an excellent job defensively,” Northern Bedford coach Jon Ewart said. “They made us very uncomfortable on the floor, and it showed. We were lucky in the first half that they didn’t capitalize on some of those opportunities, but as the game went on, they made us pay for it.”
The Black Panthers (17-8) held the deficit at 30-22 two minutes into the third before a three-point play by Jenny Countryman kicked off a 16-2 Mountaineers run that spanned to the fourth quarter, blowing the game open.
Countryman recorded 14 of her team-high 17 points in the second half for Berlin Brothersvalley, which outscored Northern Bedford 20-7 in the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers had 10 different players find the scoresheet. Elsie Barna added eight points off the bench.
“It was kind of like a stop-and-go thing,” Prosser said. “We sometimes got into a really good flow, and we were able to use it for the entire four quarters. We tried to stay fresh and see what kind of mismatches we could get. Our defense really came through for the offense today.”
