SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley is still in the maturation process as it nears the midway point of the season.
Without a senior on the roster, the Mountaineers have relied heavily on a suffocating defense to take over games.
That defense spoke for itself in what ended up being a commanding 50-25 victory over rival Shanksville-Stonycreek on the road in the first of two regular-season matchups on Wednesday night.
“We’ve been working hard on getting better at everything, and defense has always been a key for us,” Berlin coach Rachel Prosser said after her team improved to 8-1. “The girls played hard, and they wanted to win. Defense is where it starts.”
Junior Grace Sechler scored a game-high 19 points for the Mountaineers. Sophomore Regan Lauer added 10 points, including three 3-pointers.
Sechler dropped 10 points in the first half and scored six more in a pivotal third quarter where Berlin outscored Shanksville 17-7 to go up by as many as 20 and all but put the game away before the fourth period began.
“I’m just really happy with the way our team played,” Sechler said. “We picked it up on defense. My teammates played really good defense, which opened up opportunities for me to get rebounds and for us to push it up the floor.”
Following a 10-2 run in the first quarter, the Vikings had a brief 10-6 lead.
Aafter falling behind 12-10 by the end of the period, Shanksville shot 0-for-14 from the field in the second quarter, managing just two points from the free-throw line to go down 22-12 at the break.
“It was not pretty. They took us out of everything we wanted to do,” Shanksville-Stonycreek coach Robert Snyder said.
“That’s all on Coach Prosser and their whole team. They dictated to us what was going to happen tonight, and this is what you get.”
Senior point guard Josie Snyder had a team-high 14 points for the Vikings. Rylee Snyder added six points, all from the foul line.
Shanksville (5-2) primarily played with the same five players who started for all 32 minutes.
One of the challenges for the Vikings lately has been getting everyone healthy and back into the swing of things, most notably Frostburg State signee Rylee Snyder, who returned recently from an ankle injury.
“Yes, a little bit, but some of that’s us,” Robert Snyder said if fatigue played a factor early on in the second half. “We’re trying to get back into some game shape here with a couple of our players. But that’s just an excuse. I felt like they wanted it more than we did tonight, and it showed.”
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers have now won six games in a row, and a win against the team in which they lost to in last year’s District 5 Class 1A championship game could provide plenty of confidence heading into the second half of the schedule.
“The more we play as a team, the farther we can go,” Prosser said. “Beating them was a great accomplishment, but our goals are very high and we have some good teams and good games coming up. We still have to get better from this point on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.