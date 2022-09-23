WINDBER, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley junior linebacker Cody Kimmel glanced at the Windber Stadium scoreboard and liked the number he saw on the home team’s side.
Zero. Again.
As in the fifth consecutive shutout by the undefeated and Class 2A 10th-ranked Mountaineers.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s defense continued its dominance, forcing two key second-quarter turnovers in a 14-0 victory over previously undefeated and Class 1A eighth-ranked Windber.
“We show up to practice every day with the same mentality – we’ve got to get better than we were the day before,” said Kimmel, who was a disruptive force on the quick and stifling Mountaineers defense. “We just come out and we bust our butts. We don’t want to lose that goose egg all season.”
Windber (4-1) had 54 or more points in each of its four wins while outscoring opponents 223-28.
Berlin (5-0) limited area leading-rusher John Shuster to a net 55 yards on 19 carries and the Ramblers were hurt by turnovers and miscues in their first shutout loss since Week 5 in the 2016 season – a stretch of 62 games of scoring points.
“This defense flies around,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said. “We knew we were OK. This is one of the best defenses I ever coached hands down.”
Defense highlighted the opening half. The teams traded punts on their respective first possessions, although Windber did run nine plays while chewing up 5:24 of clock.
Berlin had another three-and-out before Windber’s Shuster lost a fumble after Kimmel made a stop. Grant Mathias recovered at the Ramblers’ 35-yard line.
Three plays later, Windber’s Luke Woodley forced a Pace Prosser fumble, and the Ramblers took over at their own 32.
The trend continued as Mathias recovered Colin Marx’s fumble at the Windber 37.
This time, the Mountaineers cashed in. Prosser passed 10 yards to Aidan Ream for Berlin’s initial first down of the game at 10:38 of the second quarter.
Prosser passed 11 yards to Ryan Blubaugh, and then the quarterback ran for 19 to set up Cooper Huston’s 4-yard touchdown run at 8:36. Connor Montgomery’s extra-point kick made it 7-0.
“They’re a solid group defensively,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said of the Mountaineers, who have outscored opponents 188-0. “I told our kids when you turn the ball over twice in the first half and we punt to the 50-yard line. … They played on a short field in the first half and that’s the difference in the game in my opinion.
“Their defense is good,” Grohal added. “Our defense played good enough to win this game. I didn’t coach good enough to win this game. I didn’t put my kids in good enough position to make plays. Give credit to their defense, but I’m going to take the heat on this one.”
After a Windber punt, Berlin took over at midfield.
Prosser had runs of 17 and 7 yards, and then passed 21 yards to Blubaugh. Prosser then scored on a 3-yard run to make it 14-0 at 4:57.
“Pace can do what he can do,” Paul said. “We saved a lot of stuff. The first four weeks we didn’t show a whole lot. That’s a good (Windber) defense over there. Five of their front seven guys are back this year. We just showed up and played ball. A real nice team win.”
After each team punted, Windber had a late possession at its own 24-yard line with 29.5 remaining in the half.
Shuster ran for 10 yards, and then the talented back took a short pass and ran for a 30-yard gain. On the next play Shuster rushed 22 yards and nearly broke free for a touchdown before the Mountaineers brought him down at the 14 with 6.6 left.
After a time out, Windber opted to attempt a 32-yard field goal by Bryson Costa. The snap was high and the Mountaineers made a tackle for a loss to end the half.
“We had 10 guys back. We played them toe-to-toe last year,” said Paul, whose Mountaineers lost to Windber 20-6 in the regular season and 27-0 in the playoffs in 2021. “They lost a lot of great players from last year. We can say they plugged them in. Obviously, Shuster is Shuster.
“That team Coach Grohal had last year is one of the best teams I’ve ever coached against. A lot of those guys aren’t there tonight.”
Prosser had a game-high 108 rushing yards on 18 carries. Berlin finished with 128 yards on the ground. Prosser passed for 51 yards.
“Their offense is so good and so diverse,” Grohal said. “To give them a short field. I thought we started the game defensively very well, and then here comes the turnovers and the mistakes at key times. Just dropping snaps. Uncharacteristic stuff.
“We shot ourselves in the foot way too many times against a good football team.”
Windber finished with 140 rushing yards and 28 passing yards, but the Ramblers were hurt by two lost fumbles and negative yardage plays.
“That’s what we work on in practice, turnovers, turnovers, turnovers,” Kimmel said. “Our goal is to get three every week. We work on that at practice all the time.”
