BERLIN, Pa. – While Berlin Brothersvalley enters its first season as a member of the Inter-County Conference, the goals will not change for the Mountaineers in 2023.
The competitive program went 11-1 and began the 2022 season with seven straight shutouts. Berlin Brothersvalley earned Appalachian Bowl and WestPAC championships, while outscoring opponents 479-98 in 2022 on its way to playing in a new league this year.
After losing to eventual PIAA runner-up Westinghouse in the 2022 District 5-8 Class 2A subregional title game, the Mountaineers are poised to compete for their first district or subregional title since 2015 this season.
“Obviously, the first goal is to win a district championship,” said Berlin Brothersvalley senior quarterback/safety Pace Prosser, who is committed to play basketball at NCAA Division II Gannon University.
“We had an opportunity last year. We haven’t been able to accomplish that in a while. That’s always the top goal coming into a season. I think we have the team to do it this year. I’m excited about it.”
“We’ve had a good offseason,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said. “We’re adding some players that we’re pretty excited about who decided to come out for football this year for the first time from our co-op schools.
“We did lose some great players from last year. Some of those guys you look at, they were phenomenal players. At the same time, having your all-state quarterback back on the offensive side and The Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year on the defensive side back, those two guys along with the other starters we have coming back, we’re pretty excited about this year.”
Berlin Brothersvalley returns 13 lettermen, five starters on offense and four on defense. The Mountaineers will rely on three key players in seniors Cody Kimmel, Aidan Ream and Prosser.
“We’re probably only going to be starting three or four seniors on both sides of the ball this year,” Paul said. “We’re definitely going to be leaning on them. Not only for their athletic and playmaking ability, but also their leadership.
“We’re going to have a lot of young players on the football field this year that are going to be looking to those three for leadership.”
Kimmel was named 2022 Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of Year after totaling 92 tackles, 18 stops for loss of yardage, 21/2 sacks and one interception.
“He’s huge on both sides of the ball,” Prosser said of Kimmel. “He anchored our defense last year as a junior. He’ll be doing the same thing this year.”
Prosser completed 59% of his passes for 1,789 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2022. The all-state selection led Berlin with 528 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while netting 49 tackles and six interceptions on defense.
Ream compiled 71 stops, while adding 319 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Kimmel is the top returning receiver with nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. The top four receivers from 2022 all graduated, but Prosser is confident in this year’s targets.
“Last year, we had such a great receiving corps,” Prosser said.
“The guys under them were really good, too. They could have played on a lot of the other teams that we played against. They were just unfortunate to play behind some great guys. I think the younger guys are ready to step in and play a big role.”
Despite playing in a new league, Berlin Brothersvalley brings many of the same traits to the table.
“We like to be known for our effort and our aggressiveness,” Paul said. “We’re going to give great effort no matter who’s on the field. We want to fly around and play good, fundamental football.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
