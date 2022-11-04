BERLIN, Pa. – The Berlin Brothersvalley football team checked off another box on a list of goals, and did so in dominating fashion on Friday night at Snyder of Berlin Complex.
The undefeated Mountaineers controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, methodically beating Bedford 27-12 in a District 5-8 Class 2A subregional semifinal.
“These kids play with physicality,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said. “They’re not intimidated by anybody.
“Westinghouse is tough,” Paul said of next week’s opponent in the championship game. “A couple weeks ago, we wrote on the board, ‘Heritage, LHAC, City League.’ We can check two of the three off.
"Enjoy this one tonight and get ready for the City League tomorrow.”
Second-seeded Berlin (11-0) will advance to the subregional title game against top-seeded Westinghouse (10-0), the Pittsburgh City League champions.
This past Saturday, the WestPAC champion Mountaineers shut out then-undefeated Heritage Conference champion Penns Manor 35-0 in the Appalachian Bowl.
A traditional Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contender, Bedford (7-4) had won four consecutive District 5-8 subregional titles in Class 3A before dropping to 2A this season.
“Credit to them. I thought they were the aggressor on both sides of the ball,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “They certainly won the battle up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“We went into the game thinking that we would have the advantage there, but as the game played on, we certainly did not. That was a major factor in the game.”
Berlin amassed 355 yards of total offense, with junior quarterback Pace Prosser completing 8 of 15 passes for 218 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Senior receiver Ryan Blubaugh hauled in a long Prosser pass near midfield and outran the Bedford defense to the end zone to complete an 86-yard touchdown play with only 16 seconds left in the first half.
The Mountaineers led 21-6 at intermission.
Ryan Blubaugh had an 86-yard touchdown reception and was part of a lock-down defensive effort as @FootballBerlin beat Bedford 27-12 in the D5 2A playoffs. pic.twitter.com/yZIDfLUhZt— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) November 5, 2022
“I just run my routes as hard as I can,” Blubaugh said. “Pace is a great quarterback, puts it right where I want it. The line gave him enough time to get the ball off. It always works out well.”
The Berlin defense has dominated all season, with eight shutouts and only 27 points allowed entering Friday’s game.
The trend continued even though Bedford did manage to score two touchdowns, once in the opening quarter and one late in the contest.
The Bisons’ potent rushing attack was limited to a net 57 yards on 25 carries, including 24 by back Ethan Weber, who is among the area’s leading rushers.
“We dominated both sides of the ball up front, offensive and defensive line,” Paul said. “A lot of people don’t believe. Us and (WestPAC runner-up) Windber, these last couple years, we could play ball with anybody in this area. We had the kids believing.
“I have to give a huge shout out to coach Dante Paul (defensive coordinator) and Tanner Coughenour (assistant coach) for this defensive effort they put in. They had these kids in position. They knew what was coming.”
Berlin needed less than a minute to make an opening statement, as Prosser threw passes of 35 yards to Blubaugh and 34 yards to Will Latuch for a touchdown at 11:13.
Bedford misplayed the ensuing kickoff and started at its own 4 yard-line. But the Bisons, helped by quarterback Kevin Ressler’s 60-yard pass to Quincy Swaim, answered with Weber’s 7-yard touchdown run.
After a missed extra point kick, the Bisons trailed 7-6 at 7:31 of the first quarter. That was as close as they’d get.
Berlin had an 11-play second quarter drive capped when Prosser converted a fourth-and-goal with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Holby McClucas, who also rushed for 43 yards on 11 carries.
Blubaugh’s late touchdown gave the Mountaineers momentum heading into intermission.
“That’s big,” Paul said. “They were getting the ball at the beginning of that second half. Ryan is a athlete. They had some tremendous athletes on the field. They were matching him up. He snuck behind them.
“Pace is Pace. He’s just absolutely unbelievable. He had the eyes looking and he caught Ryan. Once Ryan gets in the open field, there are not too many kids in this area who are going to catch him.”
Prosser rushed for 71 yards on 30 attempts and had a 6-yard touchdown run following his interception of a Bisons' pass and 40-yard return with 1:48 left in the third quarter.
Bedford’s Ressler aggravated an ankle injury. His replacement at quarterback, Joey Huxta, connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to Max Washington in the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Berlin put a figurative exclamation point on the night by running 15 plays while chewing up 7:43 of game clock. The Mountaineers had four first downs during the march and gave Bedford the ball back at the Bisons 26 with only 44 seconds left.
“They played really well and we did not play well,” Steele said.“Offensively, we weren’t able to get much going, which is a credit to their guys.
“They were handling us up front and we just couldn’t get anything going. Credit to them. I love our kids and they work hard and we have great kids. Just too many mistakes.”
