CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – The Berlin Brothersvalley High School boys basketball team got a taste of Chocolate Town two seasons ago. The craving for a return to Hershey has been strong this year.
The motivated and experienced Mountaineers earned another ticket to compete for state title, hoping to improve on a runner-up finish in 2021.
District 5 champion Berlin defeated previously unbeaten District 3 champion Linville Hill Christian, 63-45, on Monday night in a PIAA Class 1A semifinal at Chambersburg Area High School gymnasium.
“We definitely knew after that run my sophomore year that we wanted to go back and we wanted to go back bad,” said Mountaineers senior guard Ryan Blubaugh, who had nine points, six rebounds and played a key role in a solid defensive effort against Linville Hill. “We put in practice every day and play as hard as we can.”
Berlin Brothersvalley will play District 7 champion Imani Christian Academy, a 72-40 winner over District 7 runner-up Union Area. The PIAA title game will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Giant Center.
“You just look back at how hard it is to do stuff like this,” Berlin coach Tanner Prosser said after the Mountaineers improved to 26-2 this season and won their 99th contest in the past four seasons. “I keep trying to tell these guys don’t take it for granted, enjoy every step, but be hungry for the next step.
“I think these guys have done a good job of not looking ahead. They’ve been taking it one game at a time. We’re going to do the same thing.
“We’re going to have a great two practices. Our mindset is to go win another basketball game, nothing else.”
Junior guard Pace Prosser had a game-high 26 points as well as nine rebounds while also coming up big on defense against a potent Linville Hill Christian (24-1) squad.
“It’s super-exciting. It’s a blessing to be able to get back there two times,” Pace Prosser said of the impending trip to Hershey.
Junior Craig Jarvis tallied 17 of his 19 points during the final three quarters, as the Mountaineers overcame a one-point, first-quarter deficit and gradually pulled away.
“They trust each other. They trust what they’re doing,” Coach Prosser said. “When you have that, when things get a little shaky, you’re able to do things right and make up for your mistakes.”
Tim Fisher led Linville Hill Christian with 14 points, Matthew Lapp had 10 points, and Stephen Smucker tallied nine.
After leading 12-11 after one quarter, Linville Hill scored 33 points the rest of the way, while Berlin tallied 52 in that span.
“We just locked in on defense, really trusted each other and got stops,” Pace Prosser said. “That’s what started our offense.”
Linville Hill Christian netted the game’s first four points and led 10-4 after Matthew Lapp’s field goal at 4:45, but the Mountaineers closed within 12-11 on a Prosser 3-pointer with 1:40 left.
“Honestly, I think we’ve really come out really strong in every playoff game and gotten big leads and had great first quarters,” Tanner Prosser said.
“Tonight, we didn’t do that. They came out and brought the intensity to us.
“I was really impressed with their team. It’s tough to tell on film what guys can do.
“I was impressed with their physicality and how hard they played against us. It took us a little while to get used to that and get comfortable.”
Pace Prosser drove to the net and encountered defenders before landing hard near the bleachers behind the basket late in the first quarter.
The junior guard initially appeared to be shaken up, but then seemed to have extra motivation in the second quarter, hitting a 3-pointer 16 seconds into the frame to give the Mountaineers a 14-12 advantage.
Berlin built a 30-24 advantage after a Prosser 3-pointer with 59.1 left in the half.
Linville Hill’s Smucker answered with his own trey, and Jarvis added a Mountaineers bucket as Berlin led 32-27 at halftime.
Linville Hill’s Fisher had 10 points in the second quarter, going 6 of 6 on the free throw line, but was limited to four points the rest of the game.
“We’ve been playing in big games all of our lives with this group,” Blubaugh said.
“We know how to keep our composure.
“When one is down, we can always help each other and we’ve always got each other’s backs.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
