WINDBER – The Berlin Brothersvalley boys basketball team has so many potential playmakers on the roster, it’s difficult for opponents to focus on one or two scorers.
The District 5 Class 1A championship game on Wednesday night provided the latest example, as the top-seeded Mountaineers beat second-seeded Shade 75-55. Berlin successfully repeated in 1A and captured its fifth district crown in six years, including three in District 5 2A from 2016-18.
“These guys have big goals,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Tanner Prosser said after his team improved to 24-1. “They need to take tonight and really enjoy what they’ve accomplished, especially this senior group and the record they’ve put on to win back-to-back in WestPAC and back-to-back district championships.
“These kids have put in a lot of time, and now they’re reaping the rewards.”
Berlin will next face the District 10 champion in the PIAA Class 1A playoffs on March 16.
Shade closed a 14-7 season. Panthers senior 2,000-point scorer Vince Fyock was among four seniors in the starting lineup, and 18th-year Shade coach Wade Fyock announced it was his final game on the bench.
“I can’t fault our guys’ effort,” said Coach Fyock, who won 329 games with five district titles at Shade. “A couple spurts here and there, they were hitting some 3’s. We were able to battle back. Our goal was to get it under single digits going into the fourth. We were almost there.
“We had it at 10. They had an offensive rebound put-back (to make it 52-40). Two points at that point makes a big difference.”
Berlin senior Elijah Sechler, a Pitt-Johnstown recruit, scored 25 points. Senior Will Spochart had 19 points and 13 rebounds, senior Abe Countryman grabbed 15 rebounds, and senior Preston Foor had 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
“Credit Berlin. They’ve got enough weapons,” Coach Fyock said. “They hit a couple shots in spurts. The Foor kid started the second half with three (3-pointers) out of the corner.
“When you’re playing (2-3) zone defense, you’re going to have to live with that.”
Shade senior Kaden Koleszarik had a team-best 24 points, and Vince Fyock netted 13 points and had seven rebounds.
“Give Shade a lot of credit,” Prosser said. “Their kids really battled. We definitely have a size advantage on them. They made it tough on us as I expected they would. Our guys were able to make enough plays.
“I don’t think it was our best game but at this time of year, you’ve just got to find a way to move on.”
Berlin built a 20-11 first-quarter advantage and led 33-20 at halftime.
Foor’s string of three 3-pointers early in the third gave the Mountaineers a 42-23 advantage at 6:35.
“My teammates did a great job. People have to collapse on them. They leave me open,” Foor said.
Sechler, who scored 10 points in both the first and fourth quarters, said the balance has been key.
“We have a great group and I have some very talented teammates,” Sechler said. “With us you’ve got to pick your poison.
“If you try to shut me down, that leaves someone else open and vice versa.”
The Mountaineers were 28-1 and had momentum in the state playoffs when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 postseason. Prosser’s team has a 52-2 mark in two seasons and counting.
“It’s definitely nice to get a district championship, especially this year when only the champion moves on,” Sechler said. “But we’ve got bigger goals in mind so we’re always working to keep getting better, keep improving and keep working to reach those goals.”
For Wade Fyock, this will be a different type of offseason.
“This group of seniors, this is the fourth straight opportunity they’ve had to play for a district championship,” said Coach Fyock, whose Panthers won 5-A gold in 2019 and 2018. “That says a lot about their level of consistency and their contributions to our program.
“Last game for them. Last game for me. I haven’t really let it sink in yet. But it was special.”
