HOMER CITY – Berlin Brothersvalley’s Doug Paul is in his 20th season and is closing in on the 150-win milestone. The veteran football coach knew the significance of Friday night’s crossover game at Homer-Center.
Even though both the WestPAC runner-up Mountaineers and Heritage Conference second-place Wildcats are playoff-bound in District 5 and District 6, respectively, Paul didn’t want Berlin to limp into the postseason with two straight losses and setbacks in three of the final four weeks of the season.
“We had to bounce back,” Paul said after the Mountaineers outlasted the Wildcats 13-12 in a defensive battle on a rainy night at Memorial Field. “Last week we really got ourselves in a hole (in a 35-16 loss to Southern Huntingdon).
“Our youth really showed last week – when you only have one or two seniors on the field at one time. Last week was the first time they had that look in their eyes,” Paul said. “I told our coaches this week was going to be key. They bounced back. Best week of practice we’ve had since the Windber week.”
Berlin Brothersvalley (8-2) will face WestPAC champion Windber in a rematch next week in the District 5 Class 2A playoffs. The Ramblers, who beat Berlin 20-6 in Week 7, play Heritage Conference champion Cambria Heights in a meeting of unbeatens on Saturday in the Appalachian Bowl.
“I was pretty confident coming in here,” Paul said. “I didn’t know how we were going to match up. The weather obviously is not in our favor for what we like to do. But our 180- and 190-pound defensive linemen played ball tonight. Linebackers. A great team win against a coach (Greg Page) I have the utmost respect for. I started coaching against his dad (Jerry Page) a long time ago. A great coaching family.”
Homer-Center (7-3) is coached by Greg Page, son of former Laurel Valley High School coach Jerry Page. The Wildcats suffered a one-point loss for a second straight week after falling 17-16 to District 4 power Muncy last week.
Still, with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s loss to Bedford on Friday, Homer-Center will hold onto the second seed in District 6 Class 1A. After a bye week, the Wildcats will host a game, and with a win, would host a second contest in the playoffs.
Early on, a steady rainfall impacted both the running and passing games for each team.
Homer-Center opened the scoring on quarterback Cole McAnulty’s 11-yard run at 8:34 of the first quarter. The Wildcats moved 65 yards in eight plays, using 3:26 of game clock. The conversion run failed.
Berlin answered with its own 67-yard march in 12 plays. Ryan Blubaugh caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Pace Prosser. Connor Montgomery’s kick hit the upright so the score remained 6-all with 9 seconds left in the first quarter.
“We played as a team this week,” Prosser said. “Last week we came out flat. This week we came out with full intensity and it showed.”
The Mountaineers took the lead in the second quarter. Prosser’s 32-yard pass to Blubaugh set up his 14-yard scoring strike to Cody Kimmel 2:54 before halftime. Montgomery’s kick made it 13-6.
“We had a great week of practice and saw some different guys step up, so we wanted to get them involved,” Prosser said of Kimmel’s first TD reception of the season.
Homer-Center kept pace late in the quarter. McAnulty found Anthony Rowland on a 36-yard pass play to spark a late drive. Landon Hill capped it with a 17-yard touchdown run.
The conversion run failed and the score stood at 13-12 Berlin at halftime.
Neither team scored in the second half as both defenses rose to the occasion.
The Mountaineers defense forced a fumble recovered by Holby McClucas; forced two punts; and had a Prosser interception at the 11-yard line. Berlin's defense sealed it by stopping the Wildcats on a fourth-and-6 from the 20-yard line with 46 seconds remaining in the game.
“It’s unbelievable the amount of effort and time we put in during the offseason and it amounts to this,” said Berlin junior defensive end Grant Mathias. “It really shows whenever we all join together and play as a team out there. I think defense won our game tonight.”
Mathias appreciated the effort even more because he returned after missing Week 9 due to an injury.
“It felt amazing,” Mathias said. “Last week was kind of hard to watch from the sideline. After the Portage game, whenever I got hurt, I really thought I was out for the season. Whenever I heard that I could come back and play, I was ecstatic. It was probably the best news I’ve heard in a long time.”
