MEYERSDALE – Even though it is only about 7 miles from Meyersdale to Berlin, it was a long bus ride home for the Mountaineers after their Week 7 loss to the Red Raiders.
Fast forward to Friday night and Berlin Brothersvalley made sure it had no regrets for the short jaunt to the north, belting host Meyersdale 49-7 in a District 5 Class A semifinal.
“I knew these guys had it in them,” said Mountaineers coach Doug Paul, whose team will play top-seeded Chestnut Ridge next week at a site and time to be determined. “All year long we’ve been showing these flashes, but then we would hit spells in games.
“Tonight there were no spells. We had the pedal to the metal for the whole game. They just came out and took care of business.
“I knew that we had the advantage tonight. You lose that first game, you know what you have to fix. If you win that first game, you think you have them. When you have four turnovers, you are never going to win and that’s what we did the first time we were over here. You can’t do that against a great football team like Meyersdale.”
Berlin senior Cole Blubaugh led the way with five touchdowns, four on the ground.
He rushed for 127 yards on eight carries and added three catches for 43 yards.
“He’s a special kid,” Paul said. “He had an injury this summer and we told him not to play timid. Tonight he laid it all on the table. He’s a great young man.”
Meyersdale got off to a strong start as Devin Kretchman returned the opening kickoff 72 yards to the Berlin 18. Three plays later, Kretchman burst through the Mountaineers defense for the 2-yard touchdown. Brennan Campbell kicked the extra point and the Red Raiders led 7-0 at the 10:42 mark.
The Mountaineers went three and out on their first series and punted the ball back to Meyersdale.
Penalties stalled the Red Raiders next drive, and on the punt, Jason Villegas blocked the ball and Preston Foor recovered at the 21 for Berlin. Two plays later Blubaugh caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Abe Countryman and Brady Glessner hit the first of his seven extra points to even the game at 7:43.
On the Red Raiders next possession, the ball was fumbled and recovered by Holby McClucas at the Meyersdale 24.
On the second play of the drive, Blubaugh sprinted to the 24-yard touchdown to give the Mountaineers the lead and they never looked back.
Blubaugh scored on a 7-yard run near the end of the first quarter as Berlin took a 21-7 advantage.
The Mountaineers scored on three of their four drives in the second quarter to build on their lead. Will Spochart caught an 11-yard pass from Countryman and Blubaugh added runs for 48 and 36 yards for an imposing 42-7 lead at the intermission and set the running clock in motion for the second half.
Spochart and Countryman hooked up for one last touchdown to open the third quarter, 58 yards, which set the final.
“I won’t say that we didn’t show up tonight because we had that early momentum with the big kick return where we punched it in and went up 7-0, but it turned really quickly for us,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “Berlin didn’t look back. They definitely showed up and they were the better ball team tonight.”
Blubaugh said the victory felt amazing.
“We didn’t want to feel that same feeling we had the first time here. The bus ride home tonight is going to be fun,” Blubaugh said.
“I did not want this to be my last football game.”
