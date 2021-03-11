CLAYSBURG – While Bedford Area girls’ basketball seniors Jordan Brown and Lindsay Mowry were walking down the hall with Bison manager Robyn Casalena, they noticed the District 5-6 Class 4A championship sitting on a table unattended outside the Tyrone locker room.
“If we just walked off with it,” one of them said mischievously, “I wonder if anyone would notice?”
Their better angels prevailed, and the trio just kept on their way, but one could understand the temptation after four near-misses in the D6 finals.
It happened again on at Claysburg-Kimmel High School on Thursday night. The Bisons were successful in drawing top-seeded Tyrone – another program with its fair share of district final frustration – into its game. Bedford, though, couldn’t get enough going on offense, eventually falling, 48-41.
It was the third time in five years the Bisons (12-8) fell in the finals in single digits since having to play in the District 6 tournament because of the paucity of teams in their classification in District 5.
Brown and Mowry were freshmen the last time Bedford was derailed in the District 6 title game in 2018.
“It’s definitely sad. We came in here expecting to get a win. It was so close,” said Brown, one of three Bedford seniors who played their last game along with Mowry and starting point guard Shelby Mortimore.
Junior forward Sydney Taracatac’s 13 points led the third-seeded Bisons, who upset Central on the road in the semifinals. Mowry came off the bench to offer nine points. Her 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining had Bedford within five, 44-39, but Tyrone was 4-for-4 at the foul line in the final minute and 14-for-16 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
“There were things we could have done better,” Mowry said. “Overall, we did pretty good. It (stinks) to lose like that. Some of our passes were off, and our defense was here and there.”
Bedford actually held Tyrone (18-3) to its fourth-lowest scoring game of the season. However, the Bisons couldn’t take advantage, only making one field goal themselves in the first 13:09 of the second half.
Up three at halftime, Tyrone opened the second half on a 7-3 run and kept the Bisons at arm’s length the rest of the way.
“The ball wasn’t falling for us,” Bedford coach Blaine Shuke said. “They got enough of a lead, and we just couldn’t catch up to them. Their foul shooting was excellent in the fourth quarter. A few mental mistakes here and there, and it all adds up.”
Tyrone, meanwhile, won its first district championship game since 1994 and only the second in program history. The Eagles had lost four times in the finals since then, including last year to Cambria Heights in Class 3A.
“It means a lot (to win this). We’ve been playing together since elementary school. We’ve been working hard all week. This is well-deserved, especially after last year with our season being cut short after making the elite eight,” said Eagle junior forward Jaida Parker, the daughter of former NFL defensive lineman Juqua Parker.
Parker scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter and also came up with 10 rebounds and five steals. Emma Getz added 12 points for the Eagle, and Maci Brodzina came off the bench to connect on three big 3-pointers.
“They’re so physical, they’re so strong around the hoop, and they play so hard,” Tyrone coach Luke Rhoades said of Bedford. “They’re so athletic and so strong. I told the girls we have to make sure we can match that intensity.”
Natalie Lippincott drove and found Mowry under the hoop just before the buzzer to pull Bedford within 21-18 at halftime. Although Taracatac was on the bench with two fouls much of the second quarter, the Bisons outrebounded Tyrone 13-4 and held the Eagles to 3 of 13 shooting.
“Next year, we have three of our starters coming back, and they’re going to do great things,” Brown said. “I’m confident they are going to get (a district championship). All the defeats are going to make it that much better.”
