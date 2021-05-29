SHIPPENSBURG – Bedford Area High School’s Elijah Cook and Chestnut Ridge’s Logan Pfister each produced at the elite level during their final scholastic track and field competition on Friday.
The Bedford County standouts departed Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium wearing gold medals around their necks after first-place finishes in their respective events during the Class AA boys PIAA Track and Field Championship Meet.
Cook put together the best series of javelin throws in his career, including a winning heave of 192-5. The senior entered the PIAA event as the fourth seed with a 177-0 throw and bettered that mark by 15-5.
“What a great meet to do it at,” Cook said after also hitting throws of 189 and 190. “Thinking about all the work I put in the last four years just really helped me achieve the outcome I wanted today.”
Pfister entered the high jump competition seeded 10th at 6-1.
When he won his event during last week’s District 5 championship meet, Pfister said he’d been dealing with a nagging hamstring issue.
There were no signs of an ailment on Friday, as Pfister successfully cleared 6-7 on his first try at that winning height.
“My legs felt great today, so I was able to jump at my full potential,” Pfister said. “The competition was great. They drove me and really pushed me to do my best.
“I’ve worked so hard for this. My family and friends have really drove me and pushed me hard and gave me all the support I need. I’m glad to get this one for them.”
Cook said he overcame back and ankle injuries this season as well as the pandemic-related uncertainty. He also received advice and motivation from his older brother August Cook, a Bedford graduate who is a senior javelin thrower at U.S. Army West Point. August Cook placed second in the state during his scholastic career.
“August helps me immensely,” Elijah Cook said. “He’s basically my coach. He helps me out.
“I send him videos. I definitely would not be here without his coaching.”
Both Cook and Pfister appreciated the opportunity to compete after missing the 2020 season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels amazing. That whole year we missed with COVID-19 really hurt,” Pfister said. “I know there’s a lot of guys really bummed out about that, a lot of guys who definitely would have done better if they had that extra year of practice.
“But it definitely feels great to get this win after sitting out that year.”
Lady Red Devils’ relay earns silver
The Central Cambria girls 3200-meter relay squad improved on its No. 4 seed with a banner silver medal effort in the Class 2A girls competition.
The team of Abbie George, Stella Kuntz, Faith Wilson and anchor Abby Walwro ran a season-best 9:49.03 to place second behind state champion Boiling Springs (9:37.94).
“We knew we could run better this whole season,” Walwro said after the relay improved on its seeding time of 9:51.23. “We just needed something to get us going. This was the most confident we’ve come into a race. We felt so good. The team energy was there.
“We all kept it cool. We all kept it together. We knew we were the sleeper team in this race. We knew we could run so much better. No one was watching us.”
Walwro said the Red Devils clicked from the outset of Friday morning’s race.
“First, Faith was just keeping it together,” Walwro said.
“Our second leg, Stella, when she took out in front, I looked at Abbie and said, ‘We’re doing this right here, right now.’ She got us started.
“Then, Abbie kept it going.
“Then we closed it out. Faith did an amazing job keeping us in it, giving us a good spot.
“When Stella took off we knew it’s states and we’re here to show who we really are.”
State runner-up hurdler
Richland senior Charlie Levander took a silver medal in the 300-meter hurdles (39.70) after earlier placing eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.71).
Levander entered the 300 hurdles event as the top seed, but Southern Columbia’s Jake Rose edged him for the gold (39.22).
“I came out hard, It was a good race,” Levander said. “I was leading, but I hit the last couple of hurdles, but I’m not mad. I came in at the beginning of the year not even seeded in the top-10 and I ended up second in the state. I’ve got my teammates in practice pushing me to get better. I just wanted it.”
Bedford’s Braden Ford also made the podium with a seventh-place finish (41.20).
Silver for Bosch
Chestnut Ridge sophomore Belle Bosch placed second in the girls javelin. She hit 146-10 on her final throw.
“It feels amazing,” Bosch said.
“There were some really good girls here I competed against, and I’m just happy I came in second.
“It was just the determination, the mental strength. That is what makes an athlete, if you can overcome challenges. I think I did that today.”
Chestnut Ridge sophomore Madison Hillegass placed seventh in the long jump (16-9.5).
Bedford’s Autumn Becker finished seventh in the 300 hurdles (47.36).
Rangers duo medals
Forest Hills sophomore Delaney Dumm placed sixth in the 3200-meter run (11:18.69), and Rangers junior Remi Smith finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles (15.87).
Dumm entered the meet as the ninth seed at 11:36.05.
“I started off, I was going to stay close to the Penns Valley girl (junior Anna Stitzer),” Dumm said. “I started out in districts with her. I was with her for the first six laps and then I backed off a little bit at the end.
“I was planning on staying with her, but I went out faster than I normally do.
“When I approached the first mile, I was like, ‘Oh, crap,’ because it was pretty much my mile time, actually. I was like, ‘OK, I’ll keep this pace,’ because I felt pretty good.”
There was no turning back.
“I just kept going. I was like, ‘OK, I’ll just keep kicking it in,’ ” Dumm said. “At the end, I was dead, but the thing I’m running for the most is God. My one coach always told me, ‘Run for God.’ He gave me all this talent and I was going to use it for him and his glory.”
Smith bettered her seeding time of 16.04 and finished to match her seventh seed.
“I PR-ed in the trials so I really just wanted to PR again, which I did, so I was happy,” Smith said. “I’ve been working really hard on my rhythm, trying to three-step as I can just to get my time to keep going down.
“I’m really excited. I was really happy to place and make finals. I’m just going to keep working and hopefully I can do the same thing.”
Making the jump
Portage senior Demetri Miller placed sixth in the triple jump (43-0).
“I was seeded sixth and got sixth place,” Miller said. “Preparing for this, coaches put specific training for me.
“Coming down here is like a business trip and a vacation at the same time. I wanted to enjoy it and yet get down to business whenever it was time.”
Miller said his medal performance and a three-medal showing by Mustangs girls standout Lauren Shaffer revealed a lot about the area.
“It doesn’t matter how big you school is or how small your school is,” Miller said. “It matters in your heart and your determination to do well.”
Penn Cambria’s Nick Marinak placed eighth in the long jump (21-0), and Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Black finished eighth in the 100-meter dash (11.16).
Crowded field
Richland senior Tierney Beebout finished in a three-way tie for fourth with a high jump of 5-2. The Rams senior entered the meet seeded second at 5-6.
“I started out really good,” Beebout said. “I felt good.
“Got up to 5-2. There were a ton of us left so we started going by inches, and I honestly think that’s what got in my head. I missed 5-3. But I made it here.
“At this point, I’m going on to college,” she said of her commitment to NCAA Division I St. Francis University in track. “I’m excited to keep going.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.