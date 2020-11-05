WINDBER – Through 40 minutes, neither team had scored a goal in the District 5 Class AA boys soccer championship game at Windber Stadium.
Undefeated and heavily favored Bedford even had to fend off multiple scoring opportunities by third-seeded Chestnut Ridge in the opening half.
But Bisons coach Barrett Schrock had confidence that his team eventually would find its groove.
A four-goal second half proved him correct as Bedford beat Chestnut Ridge 4-0 to claim its second 5-AA crown in the past three seasons.
“We have a lot of guys who haven’t been in this situation before,” Schrock said after 16-0 Bedford won the ninth district crown in the boys program’s history. “We have a lot of young guys. Three different freshmen scored tonight. We had to get those jitters out of the way and settle into the game.
“Traditionally this year, the first half is tight. The second half we get some goals.”
Freshman midfielder Chase Bussard broke the scoreless tie with a goal 3 minutes, 8 seconds into the second half. Senior Josh Diehl assisted on the play.
With 28:16 remaining, freshman wing Cole Taylor scored with a setup by freshman midfielder Timothy Crist.
“I think we finally started playing our soccer in the second half,” Schrock said. “We didn’t possess at all in the first half. The second half we started connecting the passes. Once we start playing our style, typically we score.”
Crist made it 3-0 with 21:35 on the clock. Taylor had the assist. With 2:22 left, Diehl set the final with help from freshman Cameron Beck.
“We played the first half, a real good game,” said Chestnut Ridge coach Dave VanMeter, whose Lions finished 5-6-4. “I thought that if we could have got a couple of those goals there, we had a heck of a lot of shots. The second half, you don’t score, you get a goal against you, it puts you in a little bit of a rut.”
Bedford senior goalkeeper Chris Klinger had three saves. Ridge keeper Gavyn Walter had eight saves.
“We had a great season. We played hard,” VanMeter said. “We were in so many games. We had four ties. That’s crazy in itself. Double overtime every time. Then we had four or five games we were 2-1.
“We represented ourselves well. They were a little tougher than us tonight. My hat goes off to them.”
Bedford will advance to the PIAA Class AA tournament on Tuesday against District 9 champion Karns City.
“Awesome,” Schrock said. “These guys have worked through so much adversity from whenever we were allowed to start in July. Not knowing if you’re going to play and work through all of that, they’ve been constant.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.