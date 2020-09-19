The meeting of Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference front-runners at Herlinger Field lived up to expectations on Friday night.
Picked in a preseason poll by the conference coaches to win the LHAC, Bedford outlasted two-time defending champion Richland 27-20 as the teams traded touchdowns throughout a physical contest with plenty of momentum-swaying plays.
The Bisons (2-0) snapped the Rams (1-1) 22-game conference winning streak stretching to the final game of the 2017 season.
“Our kids played really hard,” said Bedford coach Kevin Steele, whose Bisons won the District 5-8-9 Class AAA title last season and were ranked seventh in Pennsylvania Football News’ AAA poll. “We certainly made some mistakes and penalties and didn’t capitalize on some opportunities, but at the end of the day, if we can beat them, they have a heck of a football team and their line is really tough.
“For us to play the way we did on defense and come out with a ‘W’ is something we’re really proud of the kids.”
Bedford junior quarterback Mercury Swaim completed 13 of 21 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He carried 14 times for 73 yards and a score.
“He continues to grow and improve,” Steele said. “He threw the ball well. He ran the ball well. He had some big plays on defense. He continues to make big plays on both sides of the ball.”
Picked by the LHAC coaches to finish second, Richland was one point behind the Bisons in the preseason poll. The Rams have won two straight 6-AA titles and were ranked seventh by PFN.
“Streaks are made to be broken,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said of the 22-game run. “Now it’s time to start a new one.”
Bedford took the opening kickoff and marched 59 yards in 14 plays to the Rams 7-yard line before being stopped on downs.
Richland punted on its first two drives before Swaim hit senior Gregory Edwards on a 68-yard play to the 1. The quarterback scored on a keeper, and Lizzy Martz’s extra point gave Bedford a 7-0 lead with 13 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Richland tied the game on junior Kellan Stahl’s 49-yard pass to sophomore Ryan McGowan. Autumn Facci’s kick made it 7-all at 11:38 of the second.
Two plays later, Swaim teamed with Edwards on a 55-yard touchdown pass for a 14-7 Bisons lead.
Edwards had four catches for 145 yards.
Once again, Richland answered with a 12-play, 87-yard drive capped by Stahl’s 1-yard scoring run to pull within 14-13. Rams senior running back/middle linebacker Jacob Sabol left with an injury after gaining 53 of his 61 rushing yards during the drive.
He stood on the sideline on crutches and wearing a brace on his leg in the second half. Richland had lost senior back Allen Mangus to injury in the season-opening win at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
“Not having our two starting running backs didn’t help,” Bailey said. “I was proud of the way everybody else stepped up.”
As time expired in the second quarter, Stahl passed near midfield, where Bedford sophomore defensive back Ethan Weber made an interception, then with no time remaining on the clock, he eluded multiple tacklers en route to a 55-yard pick-six to set a 20-13 halftime score.
“Obviously that was a huge play in the game,” Steele said.
Despite the huge momentum shift, Richland bounced back.
“It definitely stung. They went into the half (up seven instead of one point),” Bailey said. “But our kids came out and they played hard. We got it to 20-20.
“It was a momentum change. But I thought we brought it back. They just made one more play than we did.”
Bedford was poised to break open the game after using 12 plays to reach the Richland 8-yard line, but Rams sophomore Grayden Lewis intercepted a pass at the 2-yard line.
“Grayden Lewis stepped up and did a lot of good stuff,” Bailey said. “We had a lot of young kids out there running around, freshmen and sophomores. We’ll go back and watch the film. We’ll get better from it.”
Stahl ran 28 yards to get Richland out of the hole.
He then passed to sophomore Sam Penna behind the line, and Penna threw to Griffin LaRue, who completed a 69-yard scoring play that tied the game at 20-all with 46 seconds left in the third.
“On film Bedford is overly aggressive on those types of things,” Bailey said. “We practiced it all week. The first couple times in the first half we tried it just to set it up and they whacked us a little bit. Sammy was able to get it off. Griffin made a great catch and run.”
Swaim connected with Steven Ressler on a 3-yard touchdown pass and Martz’s kick gave the Bisons a seven-point lead with 10:17 left.
Richland advanced to the Bisons 14-yard line late in the quarter, but Bedford stopped a fourth-and-7 play to take possession with 2:35 left.
“We certainly knew they were a good football team,” Steele said. “We didn’t expect that they were not going to give us a great battle. They played really hard. They played really well. Credit to them, they’re a good football team and they battled.”
