WINDBER – Junior quarterback Mercury Swaim and his Bedford High School teammates ran into the program history books on Friday night at Windber Stadium.
Swaim netted 259 of the Bisons 439 rushing yards and had a pair of touchdown runs, and senior fullback Elijah Cook ran for 73 yards and three scores as District 5 Bedford defeated District 10 champion Hickory 34-17 in a PIAA Class AAA quarterfinal game.
“First time Bedford has ever made it this far into the postseason,” said Bedford assistant coach Adam Arnold, who led the Bisons because head coach Kevin Steele missed the game as a COVID-19-related precaution. “We’re honored and blessed to be able to have a season this year, let alone have the success that we’ve had.”
The Bisons (10-0) advanced to face District 7 champion Central Valley, a 35-0 winner over Elizabeth Forward on Friday. Hickory (8-1) lost for the first time this season.
“It feels amazing to be able to go to the state semifinals,” Swaim said. “We just hope to keep the momentum going.”
Bedford collected 22 first downs against Hickory. Swaim had nine runs of 10 or more yards, with eight of those moving the chains.
A talented Hickory team was fronted by senior quarterback Michael Henwood, who completed 16 of 27 passes for 270 yards and rushed for 87 of his team’s net 95 yards on the ground.
“It was a play here, a play there,” Hickory coach Bill Dungee said. “The first drive I thought we were a little out of sync. Then, after we hit the big play we score. Actually, we hit the same exact play, we get a guy 30 yards behind the defense and he kind of falls down.
“We don’t get in there. We get an interception, we get a holding call. It was little things like that. Until they scored the touchdown to go up three scores with a couple minutes left, I never thought it was over. All those plays we made all year, we just missed out on them.”
After a defensive battle through much of the first quarter, Swaim ran 2 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead at 3:44.
“We just switched it up with different plays and different action, and our line did a heck of a job up front getting to a second level,” Swaim said. “Our wings and everyone just did a heck of a job blocking. We also kept them honest a couple times in the passing game, which is nice.”
On the first play of the second quarter, Henwood found Matthew Cannone alone in Bisons territory for a 46-yard touchdown pass at 11:52. Lukas Jones’ extra point put Hickory up 7-6.
The Hornets maintained the momentum after Ramarion Whitehead intercepted Swaim on Bedford’s next play.
But the Bisons returned the favor via Connor Clarke’s pick on a fourth-down play to the Bisons 5-yard line.
Swaim ran 40 yards to the 45 on the next snap. A pitch to Spencer Ebersole resulted in a 29-yard gain, and Swaim gained 12 to set up Cook’s 4-yard touchdown run at 5:31. Lizzy Martz’s extra-point kick gave Bedford a 13-7 lead.
“We felt we matched up very well with them up front,” Arnold said. “We felt we could get to our base plays. Once we settled into the game after that first quarter, we really started to get things going in the right direction.”
Henwood hit Cannone on another 40-yard bomb to set up a 28-yard field goal by Jones to make it 13-10 with 3:20 left in the half.
The Bisons used 10 plays to advance to the Hornets’ 7-yard line with 17 seconds remaining. A fourth-down pass was broken up in the end zone.
Hickory took over with 9.3 seconds on the second-quarter clock. Henwood passed 7 yards to Pryts at the 15, and Pryts lateraled to Clay Wiesen, who broke free along the right sideline.
Wiesen appeared to be headed to the end zone, but Bedford senior linebacker Ashton Dull ran him down and made a touchdown-saving ankle tackle as time expired.
“When you play a good team like that, we just made too many mistakes,” Dungee said. “You get the ball in the red zone, we had balls go through our hands. The hook-and-lateral, (stopped) by inches. Michael Henwood down the sideline (stopped) by inches. Sometimes it just happens. In football the old saying is it’s a game of inches. Tonight the inches didn’t go our way.”
Swaim had a 35-yard run to set up Cook’s 12-yard TD run on the opening drive of the third quarter. Martz’s kick gave the Bisons a 20-10 advantage at 8:47.
The Bisons defense stopped the Hornets on downs at the 28. Swaim broke loose on a third-down option run for a 56-yard touchdown with 1:51 left in the third, giving Bedford a 27-10 advantage.
Clay Wiesen’s 2-yard touchdown run on the second play of the fourth quarter pulled the Hornets within 10 points with 11:06 to play.
Cook’s 3-yard TD run gave the Bisons a 34-17 lead after an 11-play, 60-yard drive that used 7 minutes, 13 seconds.
Arnold said Steele was watching a live stream of the game. The Bisons head coach had posted on social media earlier in the day, stating that as a precaution after experiencing potential coronavirus symptoms he decided not to participate in the game.
“He was watching the stream somewhere, and I can’t imagine what he was going through not being able to be here,” Arnold said. “He puts in so much time that people don’t see in the background. It’s awesome to be able to do this for him. Hopefully his tests come back to the point where he can rejoin us on Monday and we’ll be ready to go.”
