BEDFORD, Pa. – After having its four-year run as District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional champions end in 2022, the Bedford Bisons will be seeking to keep the program’s standards high this coming season.
Bedford finished 7-4 and lost to Berlin Brothersvalley in a District 5-8 Class 2A semifinal in 2022. With 14 lettermen and six combined starters back, Bedford coach Kevin Steele is happy with the effort he has seen his players put in this offseason.
“Our kids are working hard,” Steele said. “They have a strong desire to be successful. We’ve had some success in the past, and these kids want to keep working hard to maintain those high standards and have another successful season.”
Several positions are up for grabs due to a big senior class graduating in 2023.
“We have plenty of spots where we have room for growth, where kids don’t have a ton of experience,” Steele said. “They’ll need to learn quickly, be coachable, work hard and continue to progress each week.”
“We have to really step up to the plate to fill in for last year,” Bedford senior center/defensive end Kaidyn Jones said. “By the looks of practice, I’d say we’re doing that very well. I would say we really need to execute every play. We need to do it to the best of our ability. We’ve got some good football players.”
Junior Joey Huxta will take over for graduated Kevin Ressler at quarterback. On defense, Huxta racked up 51 tackles, two interceptions and one sack in 2022.
“He’s a kid that played some at outside backer last year as a sophomore,” Steele said. “He had a really strong season as the JV quarterback. He has kind of waited his turn. Now it’s his turn to prove that he’s ready to go.
“He’s a smart kid. He works hard. We’re excited about the potential he brings at the quarterback position, and also defensively.”
Huxta, the baseball team’s catcher, has some positive glimpses in practice thus far.
“Joey has a very strong arm,” Jones said of Huxta. “I trust Joey and his decision making. I feel that Joey’s going to be an excellent quarterback for the next two years.”
With Huxta’s potent arm, Bedford may employ more of a vertical passing game.
“I think it’s always different a little bit, maybe not to the casual observer, but you do different things to highlight your strengths and utilize the kids that you have,” Steele said of altering his program’s option-heavy offense of the past couple seasons. “You’ll see some of the same things and some different wrinkles and variations to hopefully help create some more problems for defenses.”
Junior Quincy Swaim provided 43 stops and two picks in 2022. Huxta and Swaim were two of the top five tacklers in 2022.
“Quincy Swaim is a kid that was a two-way starter last year as a sophomore,” Steele said.
“He’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster. He works really hard, has an outstanding understanding of the game and a very high desire to be successful. We’ll expect him to be a leader on both sides of the ball, to make plays and lead by example in everything that he does.”
Jones will play a pivotal role on both lines since graduation left a major void in the trenches.
“He played some last year, but probably not as much as what as he would have liked,” Steele said of Jones.
“Part of that was because we had all seniors on the offensive and defensive lines. He’s another kid that has waited his turn.
“He’s worked hard, had a really good summer and camp. He’s stepping into a leadership role on both the offensive and defensive lines.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
