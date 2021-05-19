LOYSBURG – The District 5 Class 2A track and field championship girls meet began with a Bedford Area High School win in the 3200-meter relay on Wednesday.
Four-plus hours later, the meet concluded with the Bisons 1600 relay squad occupying the top spot on the medal stand.
In between those two events, Bedford collected enough placewinners and points to roll to the District 5 team title.
“We’re really deep on the girls side,” Bedford coach Brian Creps said. “We were pretty happy. We’re really young and we had a lot of placewinners.”
Bedford accumulated 149 points to easily win the team competition. Runner-up Chestnut Ridge scored 80 points, followed by Everett (72), Meyersdale (42), Northern Bedford (39), Windber (37), Tussey Mountain (30), McConnellsburg (29), Shade (27.5), Berlin Brothersvalley (19), Conemaugh Township (18), Southern Fulton (12.5) and Rockwood (2) rounding out the field.
The top individual winners qualified for the PIAA Class 2A championship meet on May 28 at Shippensburg University.
“Our two relays weren’t really pushed,” Creps said after the 1600 relay ran a 4:22.50 and the 3200 relay finished in 11:09.81. “Individually, Grace Sarver has been running real well for us all season and won the 100 and 200.
“Natalie Lippincott in the 400 ran a nice quarter for us and was able to win. She was second in the 800 and was the anchor of the two relay teams that won. Autumn Becker really ran gutsy in the 300 hurdles. That was her best by 2 seconds. We’re pretty happy with that.”
Sarver, a sophomore, won both the 100- and 200-meter races. She ran a 12.73 in the 100 event, edging Shade’s Mary Hostetter, who finished in 12.78.
“It went pretty much how I expected it,” Sarver said of the 100-meter race. “I was pretty nervous coming into the third but I knew I had more to give. I was comfortable with the blocks. In the prelim, I wasn’t sure about my block placement. I was feeling pretty good.
“It went pretty good right out of the blocks,” Sarver said after the 100. “I felt like I had a good start and I just kind of kept it. Towards the end I was feeling her coming on my back and I tried to kick it in a little bit more.”
Sarver won the 200 in 27.01. Tussey Mountain’s Meghan Molosky (27.45) and Hostetter (28.64) finished second and third, respectively.
“This helps a lot, putting a little pressure on me,” Sarver said. “A lot of good competition here.”
Bedford’s Becker won the 300 hurdles in 47.58, with Everett’s Violet Johnson running a close second at 47.81.
“This is my favorite race, so it was really important for me to win this one,” Becker said. “I was seeded first. I really wanted to get this one. I knew Violet would be competition. I was ready for her to be coming up on me and she was. She really pushed me at the end to get a good time.”
Becker said she nearly matched her aunt Lana Arnold’s Bedford High girls record in the 400 set in the mid-1990s.
“I think I got close to the Bedford High School record. My aunt has it,” Becker said.
Lippincott won the 400 in 1:01.42.
Chestnut Ridge’s Ava Whysong won three events. Whysong ran a 5:26.80 in the 1600. She placed first in the 800 in 2:27.33. Whysong capped her gold-medal day with a 12:26.16 in the 3200.
Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch threw a 128-11 to win the javelin.
“There was a lot of competition and I made some good friends here,” Bosch said. “It was nice. There was no wind today. I just kind of flew a stick out there and hit 128 feet. It is a PR for me. My last one was 117 so I really bumped up.”
Bosch is a newcomer not only to her event but also the sport.
“I’m ready. I’m a little nervous because it’s my first year of track,” Bosch said. “I got into it mostly to stay in shape with the running. Javelin actually wasn’t my first pick. I went down there on a free day and tried it and liked it.
“I haven’t ever been in a situation like (the state meet),” she added. “I’m excited for the experience. I hope to get better.
Windber’s Riley Brubaker won the triple jump with a 34-3.
“As a freshman, I’m shocked,” Brubaker said. “This is my first year of jumping. I’m so glad I got to experience this moment.”
Brubaker moved into the lead late in the competition and finished ahead of runner-up Madison Hillegass of Chestnut Ridge at 34-1.
“It was my last jump,” Brubaker said. “I was second place the whole way through. My last jump, I finally hit it and got first. I thought, ‘I got this.’
“It felt amazing,” Brubaker added. “My goal this year was to get to states. I’m happy I ended up reaching my goal.”
The Lions’ Hillegass won the long jump with a 16-1.
Meyersdale’s Jaden Blough placed first in the high jump at 5-0.
Everett’s Violet Johnson set a District 5 girls meet record with an 11-1 in the pole vault. Conemaugh Township’s Kelly Vann set the previous mark of 11-0 in 2009.
