SIDMAN – The Bedford Hurricanes rank right up there when it comes to hard-luck stories in youth baseball this summer.
The Hurricanes controversially were declared the runner-up in the Cambria County League when their championship game with Claysburg was rained out and not made up. Then, despite winning two out of three in pool play in the Region 7 American Legion tournament, Bedford was ousted even before its 4-3 triumph over host St. Michael on Monday evening at Forest Hills High School.
Winning pitcher Calvin Iseminger helped his own cause with two hits – including a triple – a run and an RBI. Jesse Chamberlain went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Bedford.
It didn’t matter, though, because Bedford was relegated to third place in Pool A via a tiebreaker as soon as Philipsburg upset previously unbeaten Yough, 5-2, in the preceding game.
Bedford, Philipsburg and Yough all finished 2-1, having beaten each other and swept St. Michael.
The first tiebreaker, head-to-head, settled nothing, therefore. The second tiebreaker was runs allowed – Yough had given up seven and Philipsburg 10 in their three games.
Bedford’s first two opponents had scored 18.
“That’s definitely hard to swallow. Plain and simple, we just didn’t do enough the last two days to get us to the next day,” Bedford manager Jordan Mills said. “But, we went out with a win on our season, and that doesn’t happen too often in a tournament like this.”
The Hurricanes jumped out to a four-run lead and then held on. Bedford scored first when Iseminger’s bases-loaded infield single plated Luke Mickle with one out in the top of the third.
Bedford scored two unearned runs in the next inning with Chamberlain and Dalton Shaw crossing the plate after Mickle’s grounder skipped under the glove of Saints’ first baseman Kirk Bearjar into short right field.
Iseminger tripled to lead off the fourth and scored on Trenten Mellott’s flyout to center to make it 4-0.
St. Michael scored three runs on five hits in the bottom of the third, but Iseminger got Dan Blanchetti to ground out to second for the final out with two on. Andrew Lazor came on to pitch the seventh for the Hurricanes, allowing just a two-out line single by Josh Blanchetti before striking out Cody Falger to end it.
“We knew (the situation coming in),” Iseminger said. “It was more we were going to go out there and have fun. We just wanted to finish on a high note.”
Josh Blanchetti and Luke Scarton each had two hits for St. Michael.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.