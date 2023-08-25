JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Through four quarters of Friday’s season opener at Price Field, the Bedford Bisons had rushed the ball for just 70 yards on 25 attempts against a stout Westmont Hilltop defensive front.
In overtime, the Bisons staged their second defensive stand inside their 10 before switching to offense and gobbling up 10 yards on two Quincy Swaim carries to pull out a 27-21 victory, one that saw the guests overcome a 14-point deficit midway through the third quarter.
What changed for the Bisons, who had fumbled the ball away four times before a 7-yard run by Joey Huxta tied the game at 21 with 9:46 left in regulation.
“Our kids were just gritty, resilient and never gave up,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “They just continued to work hard and persevere. Stopping them on four downs in an overtime football game was not an easy task, and our kids were able to do that. Just really proud of our kids.”
While Bedford’s rushing attack wasn’t producing big yardage, its passing game – led by Huxta – picked up 176 yards on seven completions, while the Bisons’ return game saw Carson Lynch tally 142 yards on four kickoff returns as Swaim brought back two punts for a combined 90 yards.
Holding the Hilltoppers to 125 yards, with 89 yards happening on 19 carries, after David Ray’s second touchdown of the evening gave the hosts a 21-7 was simply a matter of Bedford starting to make plays as Swaim explains it.
“Nothing really changed,” Swaim said.
“We’ve had the same scheme for (Westmont Hilltop) for a couple of years, so nothing changed. We knew what we were doing on Monday at the beginning of the week. We stuck to the gameplan and we got the job done.”
While the Hilltoppers had seemingly outmuscled the Bisons up front during the first half, Friday’s humid conditions started to take their toll on both teams, leading to personnel juggling that stifled Westmont Hilltop’s momentum.
“Execution on our part,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “Just one of those things where I had guys coming in and out of the lineup. When you do that, it’s a recipe for disaster. Cramps were a big issue for both teams, but we just wore down in the second half. We’ve just gotta correct our mistakes and move forward.”
Bedford needed one play to cut the two-touchdown deficit back to one when Huxta’s deep ball was snagged by Kross Cassidy, who won an air-and-ground battle with a Westmont Hilltop defender before competing the 40-yard catch-and-run score.
After stopping the Hilltoppers on downs at the Bedford 42, the Bisons drove the ball to the Hilltoppers’ 5 before fumbling the ball away. Westmont Hilltop followed with a three-and-out with Swaim collecting the punt at midfield and bringing it back to the 18, setting up a four-play march capped by Huxta’s touchdown.
The Hilltoppers’ replied by taking the ball to the Bedford 35, with a 36-yard reception by Bashir Hunt highlighting the possession, which ultimately ended when another deep pass by Barrett Gyure was picked off by A.J. Koontz.
Another long punt return by Swaim late in the fourth led to Owen Horne’s 31-yard field goal attempt knuckling wide, setting up the extra session.
Hunt, who rushed for 124 yards, got the Hilltoppers to the Bedford 1 on third down before Cody McMillan was stuffed on the fourth-and-goal rush. McMillan rushed for 63 yards.
The Hilltoppers, who ran 40 plays from scrimmage during the first half compared to the 14 by the Bisons, used 17 plays – all rushes – to nibble out an 82-yard scoring drive with Easton Ragno powering in from 5 yards away.
The teams traded fumbles before Bedford drew level early in the second on Huxta’s 38-yard rainbow to Swaim.
Westmont Hilltop ran 16 plays in response, getting the ball to the Bisons’ 5 before Huxta corralled Hunt behind the line on fourth-and-goal. Westmont Hilltop regained possession on the next snap as a Swaim fumble was scooped up by Jaden Kane.
Ray polished off the four-play drive with a 2-yard run, giving the Hilltoppers a 14-7 lead that they’d carry into the break.
While Gyure completed three passes, they did cover a total of 94 yards with Hunt pulling in two passes for 58 yards.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
