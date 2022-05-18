LOYSBURG – The Bedford High School boys squad used depth to edge Windber by only 1.5 points in the team race, and Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Black broke two meet records in the District 5 Class 2A Track and Field Championship Meet on Wednesday at Northern Bedford County High School.
Bedford needed a comeback victory in the 1600-meter relay and three place-winners in the shot put event to win the crown over a determined Windber squad.
“What a meet,” said Bedford coach Brian Creps moments after the Bisons boys won the 1600 relay with a time of 3:32.21, just over a second better than the Ramblers.
“It was a goal for us on the season to win the district championship,” said Creps, whose Bisons had 125 points to Windber’s 123.5. “There were times during the season with the boys that we were questioning whether we were going to have enough. Windber beat us here at the Northern Bedford Invitational. They have a great team, and they’ve done well this season.
“A lot of people were questioning whether the boys could do it. We were real proud of the way they fought through the whole meet, every event.”
The winners in each event or those who attained state qualifying times or distances will advance to the PIAA Track and Field Championship Meet on May 27-28 at Shippensburg University.
“We really came together,” Bedford junior Ethan Weber said of the 1600-meter relay win. “That was one of our best times. That’s a race of who wants it more. Usually we do.”
Max Washington, Cole Taylor and Kevin Ressler kept the Bisons relay on pace. Weber ran the final leg and had to make up a deficit to versatile Windber standout anchor Keith Charney, who led the race. Weber made up ground and finally moved into the lead in the stretch just before the finish line.
“Kevin (Ressler) and I had a pretty good handoff so it was really neck-and-neck at the beginning,” Weber said. “He started pulling away. But I knew you just have to run your own race in that 4-by-400. My last 100 is usually pretty good, so when I was closing in on him in that last 200, I knew I had it won.”
Weber also qualified in the 100-meter dash by placing second to Black, who set the District 5 Championship Meet record with a 10.63. McConnellsburg graduate Rick Hoffman set the previous record of 10.70 in 1976.
Black also shattered a district meet record in the 200, with a 21.56. He again broke a mark of 22.30 set by Hoffman in 1977.
“I was just focusing on my block starts and finishing to the line,” said Black, a junior.
“That just helped me get those records. I used my speed.
“I’m liking the progress I’m making. I’m hoping to get better at states.”
Weber ran a 22.55 and met a state qualifying mark in the 200.
“The 200 is definitely the race I wanted to qualify the most,” Weber said.
“I came into this meet knowing I was going against one of the top runners in the state (Black). Every other loss has hurt. This one feels all right. I qualified for states.”
The Bisons 400-meter relay squad won one of the most competitive events of the day with a District 5 record 43.22, breaking the mark of 43.81 Bedford set in 2005.
The relay consisted of Caleb Wigfield, Weber, Ressler and Nate Wracher.
Runner-up Conemaugh Township (43.55) and third-place Windber (43.84) each reached the state qualifying standard in the 400 relay.
Conemaugh Township’s team consisted of Dillon Defibaugh, D’Metrius Johnson, Emilio Ruiz and Black. Windber’s squad included John Shuster, Nick Dom, Dylan Tomlinson and Charney.
“It is very competitive in this district,” Weber said. “We had just switched up our guys so we were a little iffy coming in. But we showed up, showed everyone what we could do and took care of it.”
Bedford also produced winners in the long jump, as Ressler hit a 20-6.5, and javelin, as Ethan Miller threw a 156-6.
“Our throwers have been very consistent all year,” Creps said. “Ethan Miller coming through in the javelin was big. He was a lower seed and he came through and won.”
Windber’s Charney won the high jump with a 6-3. Blake Klosky placed first in the javelin with a 143-0.
In the shot put, the Ramblers finished 1-2, as Gino Flori hit a 52-3 and Klosky had a 48-2.
“Qualifying for states on the first throw felt good,” said Flori. “I could just throw what I wanted to. This is only my second year in track, so it’s really cool to go down there (to Shippensburg).”
Bedford countered the Ramblers’ success in the shot put event by taking third (Zack Vent), fourth (Boyd Becker) and fifth (Josiah Weyandt).
Ramblers coach Mark Murchie praised his boys squad.
“We had a lot of great individual performances across the board,” Murchie said. “I’m thrilled to have the 4-by-100 going to states, Keith (Charney) in high jump, Blake (Klosky) in discus, Gino (Flori) in shot put. We have an opportunity to bring back some hardware there.”
Chestnut Ridge placed third with 75 points and had gold medal performances in the 3200-meter relay (Hayden Little, Jonah Hillegass, Jack Moyer, Calan Bollman, 8:22.35); 110-meter hurdles (Sam Albright, 15.50); 400-meter run (Jonah Hillegass, 51.92) and both the 1600 and 3200 events (Calan Bollman, 4:40 and 9:58.21).
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
