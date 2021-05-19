LOYSBURG – The Bedford Area High School boys track and field team dominated the District 5 Class 2A championship meet on Wednesday at Northern Bedford High School.
Then, the Bisons set their collective sights on the state championship meet in Shippensburg next weekend.
“We had a great day. I was really proud of the way we came out and performed,” Bedford coach Brian Creps said.
Bedford won the team title with 146.5 points, more than double the total of second-place Chestnut Ridge (70).
Northern Bedford (64), Windber (64), Tussey Mountain (63.5), Everett (51), Conemaugh Township (36), McConnellsburg (26), Shade (13), Meyersdale (10), Southern Fulton (6), Fannett-Metal (4), Berlin Brothersvalley (3) and Rockwood (1) rounded out the field.
Individual champions qualified for the state championship meet on May 28 at Shippensburg University.
“On the boys side, it starts with some of our seniors,” Creps said. “Braden Ford ran really well in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. He was the champ in both of those and ran his PR. I was really proud of the way he competed.”
Ford finished in 15.95 in the 110-hurdles race, edging Windber’s Nick Vasas at 16.88. The same pair battled in the 300, with Ford running a 40.86 to Vasas’ 42.02.
“Another senior, August Cook, threw well in the javelin and we look forward to next Friday at the state meet and going after that gold medal,” Creps said.
Cook placed first with a javelin throw of 177-0.
“That was my first throw. The runway was a little soft so I was slipping,” Cook said. “Considering the conditions, a pretty good performance.”
Cook appreciated the opportunity to compete at the district event after seeing his junior season wiped out by a global pandemic.
“Definitely an improvement,” Cook said. “Losing junior year was a bummer, but I was able to come out this year, still win it and move onto states.”
Cook didn’t reach the medal stand in the javelin two years ago at Shippensburg, but wasn’t too far off the pace.
“I’m hoping to win the state championship,” said Cook, who will attend the University of Pennsylvania and throw the javelin. “I wish I could’ve got a little better seed today but it matters how you throw on that day.
“Two years ago I was 12th or 13th at state meet,” Cook added. “Going in sophomore year (in 2019), that was the main goal, just get experience and come back the next year. It turned out to be my senior year.”
The Bisons won the 400- and 1600-meter relays.
The 400 squad of Ethan Weber, Justin Arnold, Nate Wracher and Caleb Wigfield had a 44.07. The 1600 relay of Ford, Maxwell Washington, Wracher and Mark Zimmerman ran a 3:35.54.
“Mark Zimmerman, a senior, was part of both relay teams that won and was second in the long jump and jumped real well in the triple jump, season best by a good bit to finish third,” Creps said. “This is a great time to peak out. Those senior kids are really leaders of the team.”
The Bisons’ Van May won the 3200 in 10:31.32.
Conemaugh Township sophomore Ethan Black won the 100- and 200-meter events.
“It feels great to see all that hard work finally pay off,” Black said after finishing the 100 in 11.14. “Towards the end, I finally pulled away. Really great competition.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong was second with an 11.41.
“It showed me where I’m at and hopefully lets me get ranked real well going into states,” Black said.
In the 200, Black ran a 23.04 to edge Bedford’s Wracher (23.26) and Meyersdale’s Tristan Ohler (23.97), who placed second and third, respectively.
“It’s great to see that I finally get to make it to states,” Black said after the 200. “It’s a huge accomplishment to get there. Finally all the hard work showed off. All the competition at practice pushed me.
“Me and the second-place finisher, we were so close the whole way through,” Black added. “I just pulled away at the end. Great competition pushed me through.”
Chestnut Ridge senior Logan Pfister won the high jump to earn his third trip to the state meet in the event.
“I was able to go my freshman and sophomore years to states, so I think I’ve got the experience level down,” said Pfister, who cleared 6-1. “It hurt skipping a year (due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 season), but I think I’ll be all right. There will be good competition so I’m excited.”
Pfister contended with some adversity and immediately iced his leg after the event.
“It was a pretty good day. I’m a little sore. I pulled my hamstring (earlier in the season),” Pfister said. “I’m glad I was able to compete and get the ‘dub.’ I ended up getting 6-1.
“It’s a little sore. I was worried I was going to pull it again but we got through and now I have to get ready for states next week.”
Pfister said he will adapt his work outs to prepare while still trying to rest the leg.
“Just light work. Not too heavy on the jumps,” said Pfister, who placed eighth in the state high jump as a sophomore. “Mostly form and technique issues I’ve got to clean up and stay off the hamstring.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Jonah Hillegass won the 400-meter run with a 51.31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.