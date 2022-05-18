LOYSBURG – Bedford High School sophomore Autumn Becker was part of three first-place finishes and four state-qualifying performances overall as the Bisons girls team won the District 5 Class 2A Track and Field Championship Meet at Northern Bedford High School on Wednesday.
“We have a lot of girls in a lot of different events and there are a lot of people working hard,” Becker said after Bedford won the meet with 157 points, 83 better than runner-up Chestnut Ridge. “You can see it in practice.”
Becker won the 100-meter hurdles (16.8) and the 300 hurdles (47.91). She was part of the 1600-meter relay team that won (4:13.42), joining Bisons Meah Eshelman, Grace Sarver and Natalie Lippincott.
“I had two PRs,” Becker said. “In the 100 hurdles I wasn’t expecting a PR, but I managed to get it without being pushed as much as I had been.
“The 4-by-100, we had a huge PR,” she added. “I know we didn’t win and some people are upset about it but I was really happy with it.”
Conemaugh Township’s 400-relay squad of Izzy Slezak, Ellie Speigle, Asia Zwick and Mary Hostetter won in 50.29. Bedford was second at 50.36 and qualified for the state meet.
“The girls just have a lot of star power,” Bedford coach Brian Creps said. “Not everything went well for our girls today. But overall the girls have had a great season. Everybody from senior Natalie Lippincott to Autumn Becker who won three events and qualified for states in four events, she had a great day.
“Lizzy Martz had a great day throwing for us. She didn’t win any events but she had a great effort.”
Bedford had first-place finishes in the 3200 relay (Meah Eshelman, Avery Weaverling, Jessica Dibert, Natalie Lippincott, 10:50.54) and 1600 relay (Becker, Eshelman, Sarver, Lippincott, 4:13.42).
Lippincott won the high jump with a 5-2.
Team runner-up Chestnut Ridge had two multiple winners.
Lions junior Ava Whysong won the 800 (2:23.28), 1600 (5:26.23) and 3200 (13:00.06).
“My most memorable would be the 800,” Whysong said. “That was one I knew was definitely going to be close. I was really pushing hard for that one and got a PR in that one.
“The two mile is one I don’t run often. I ran it last year. I tried it again. I was mostly just focusing on keeping my breathing under control, keeping my stride long and sticking it out.”
Chestnut Ridge junior Madison Hillegass won the long jump (16-10) and triple jump (35-7). Lions junior Belle Bosch placed first in the javelin (131-10).
Conemaugh Township senior Hostetter won the 100-meter dash (12.76). Freshman Slezak won the 200 (26.47).
“The outside lanes, you can’t see who’s beside you so you just have to give it your all,” Slezak said.
“That’s my mind-set going into it. I just gave my all.
“As a freshman it’s huge for me,” Slezak added. “I’m so proud of myself and my teammates. My 4-by-100 team is going.”
Other area girls to place first included Shade freshman Deborah Bozovich in the 400 (1:00), and Meyersdale senior Linzee Emerick in the shot put (36-2).
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
