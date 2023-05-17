LOYSBURG, Pa. – Bedford High School junior Autumn Becker quickly learned how to manage the expectations that accompany success at the district and statewide levels.
Becker and her Bisons teammates wear a figurative target as a perennial team champion at the District 5 Class 2A track and field championship meet.
After being part of multiple state-qualifying efforts and medaling at the state meet in Shippensburg a year ago, Becker also learned not to underestimate one’s abilities.
“Sometimes you’re a little bit better than what you originally think,” Becker said after her role in three gold-medal winning performances on Wednesday.
“I never would have dreamed of getting second at the state meet (last year). I also learned this year, it’s really hard to live up to your own legacy.”
Becker ran a 44.87 to place second in the 300-meter hurdles at the state championship meet a year ago.
“You run times like that, you come back and try to run them again, and you’re not,” she said of the challenges a new season brought. “It’s not fun. There is a lot of stress and pressure. I’ve been trying to just thank God for letting me run and have fun with it.”
Becker and the Bisons certainly enjoyed a repeat championship performance in the district meet at Panthers Community Stadium at Northern Bedford County High School.
Bedford collected 127 points, followed by Somerset (103.5), Chestnut Ridge (80), Conemaugh Township (72) and Northern Bedford County (52) in the top five.
“We had a lot of injuries on our girls team leading up to the meet and we weren’t sure what was going on,” Bedford track coach Brian Creps said. “But a lot of our girls stepped up and placed higher than their seeds. It was tough when we found out (Tuesday) night that Grace Sarver pulled her hamstring and wasn’t going to be able to run. They all rallied.”
Individual winners and those who met state-qualifying times or distances will advance to the PIAA Track and Field Championships on May 26-27 at Shippensburg University.
Becker posted wins in the 100- (16.37) and 300-meter hurdles (48.7). She ran a leg on the winning 1600-meter relay squad (4:18.98) with Katie McDevitt, Meah Eshelman and Jillian Beck.
The Bisons’ McDevitt won the high jump (4-10), Avery Weaverling won the 3200 (12:39.45) and the 3200-meter relay won (10:46.68) with Eshelman, Kacey Martz, Jacklyn Edwards and Weaverling.
Somerset Area’s Sydney Rush broke a 28-year-old record in the 100-meter dash. The Golden Eagles’ senior placed first with a 12.02, edging Conemaugh Township sophomore Izzy Slezak, who at 12.27 also had a time better than the previous record of 12.3 set in 1995 by Conemaugh Township’s Jessica Haynes.
“Definitely the finals in my 100, I PRd really big and I think that kind of set up the rest of my day,” Rush said. “I was pretty excited. In my 100, I had (Conemaugh Township’s) Izzy (Slezak) pushing me and there are good people around.”
Rush also won the long jump with a 17-1 ½ effort.
She ran the third leg of Somerset’s record-breaking 400-meter relay team that finished in 50.15. The Golden Eagles group of Josette Smith, Abigail Urban, Rush and Kamryn Ross broke the mark of 50.25 set by Shade four years ago.
“It was really exciting,” Rush said. “I feel like we still can do better at states. It was a good run for us.”
Conemaugh Township’s Slezak had a state-qualifying time of 12.27 behind Rush in the 100-meter dash. Slezak later set a meet record in the 200 (25.54), breaking a mark of 26.19 that stood since 2008.
“I had a good mindset going into it,” Slezak said. “I felt pretty good, which is pretty rare this late in a meet when we had no breaks. I was just hoping to get out quick and I think I did that pretty well.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Ava Whysong won the 800 (2:24.92) and the 1600 (5:35.82). Teammate Belle Bosch won the javelin (134-5).
“It was super-amazing to come back and be able to get two medals again this year,” Whysong said. “All year, I’ve been struggling. Even since cross country, with the calf injury, just this week I finally got an answer to help clear it up. It was amazing to be back just in time for districts this year. This is everything I hoped for.”
The 800 race had an incredible finish, as Whysong’s 2:24.92 edged Bedford’s Eshelman’s 2:24.93.
“In the 800, I went in not knowing if I was going to be able to keep up with Meah at all,” Whysong said. “I wanted to stay right next to her. The second I saw the opportunity, I was trying to pull into the front.
“We sort of battled back-and-forth that whole race right until the very end. It was a lot of cheering and a complete photo finish. It was amazing.”
Other area winners in the girls meet included Shade’s Deborah Bozovich in the 400 (1:01.1), Windber’s Riley Brubaker in the triple jump (34-8) and Berlin Brothersvalley’s Lana Fairman in the pole vault (7-6).
Northern Bedford’s Lizzie Long won the shot put (34-31/2) and discus (112-6).
