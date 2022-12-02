High School Girls
Art Burkett Memorial Tournament
Portage 64, Somerset 36: In Portage, Jenna Burkett tallied a game-high 18 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Golden Eagles.
Portage’s Brooke Bednarski netted 12 points, and Ari Wozniak finished with 11.
Gracie Bowers and Emily Rush each produced eight points for Somerset.
WAABA Tournament
United 57, Everett 28: In the opener of the 50th annual Windber Area Athletic Boosters Association Tournament, junior Mollee Fry had 16 points and Lauren Donelson scored 10 for the Lions in a win over the Warriors.
Junior Cloe Price led Everett with 10 points.
Lakeview 35, Windber 19: In the nightcap, junior Emma Marsteller and sophomore Kyndra Seddon each scored 11 points as the Sailors beat the host Ramblers.
Senior Lexie James led Windber with five points.
The consolation game will pair Everett and Windber at 6 p.m. on Saturday, with United and Lakeview to follow in the title game.
Forest Hills Tip-Off Tournament
Forest Hills 73, Conemaugh Valley 15: In Sidman, Anna Burkey compiled 17 points to lead a balanced Rangers attack over the Blue Jays.
Arissa Britt contributed 11 points for Forest Hills, which had 11 players score.
Delanie Davison led Conemaugh Valley with six points.
Indiana Tournament
Indiana 59, Bishop McCort Catholic 48: In Indiana, Katie Kovalchick (17 points), Eve Fiala (14) and Jayla Peterson (12) each scored in double figures to lead the Indians over the Crimson Crushers.
Gianna Gallucci led Bishop McCort with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Bria Bair provided 13 points and 18 boards. Cami Beppler contributed 10 points.
River Valley Tournament
Greater Latrobe 70, Cambria Heights 28: In Blairsville, Emma Blair tallied 21 points as the Wildcats toppled the Highlanders.
Carley Berk finished with 15 points, Camile Dominick added 10 and Josie Straigis netted 10 for Greater Latrobe.
Sienna Kirsch led Cmabria Heights with 11 points.
Non-Tournament
Glendale 63, Blacklick Valley 50: In Nanty Glo, Minyah Easterling provided 35 points to lead the visitors over the hosts.
Glendale’s Madison Peterson added 15 points.
Kristin Szymusiak led Blacklick Valley with 21 points and eight rebounds. Kaydence Killinger added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Mackenzie Kinter netted 10 points and four assists.
Northern Bedford County 37, Bedford 28: In Loysburg, Emily Heck had nine points to pace the Black Panthers in a win over the visiting Bisons.
Autumn Becker led Bedford with nine points.
High School Boys
Mountain Cat Invitational
Berlin Brothersvalley 86, Hollidaysburg 72: Craig Jarvis scored 28 points, and Pace Prosser netted 26, as the Mountaineers beat the Golden Tigers in their first appearance in the history of the 44-year event.
Ryan Blubaugh had 17 points, four assists and four steals for Berlin. Prosser added 10 rebounds and six assists to his totals, and Jarvis had 10 boards and three assists.
Berlin made 12 of 24 3-point field goal attempts, with Prosser netting five from long range, and Jarvis hitting three 3-pointers.
The Mountaineers shot 55.8% from the field (29-of-52).
Mason Goodman led Hollidaysburg with 15 points. Carson Rhodes had 13 points, and Jay Albarano and Leyton Weimert each scored 10 points for the Tigers.
Greater Latrobe 77, Richland 48: Landon Butler scored 28 points, had 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals as the Wildcats defeated the Rams in Friday’s semifinal.
Max Butler had 12 points, and John Wetzel had 10 points for the Wildcats.
Declan Piscatello led Richland with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Latrobe also made its first appearance in the tournament hosted by Pitt-Johnstown and will face Berlin Brothersvalley in the title game on Saturday.
Pine Grill Roundball Classic
North Star 60, Everett 32: In Somerset, C.J. Biery tallied 15 points as the Cougars roared past the Warriors.
North Star’s Andy Retassie buried four 3-pointers for 12 points. Brady Weimer added 10 points.
Dillen Bell led Everett with 11 points.
Somerset 68, Shanksville-Stonycreek 42: In Somerset, Aiden VanLenten produced a triple-double consisting of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the Golden Eagles soared over the Vikings.
Somerset’s Eli Mumau added 14 points, and Luke Housley provided 13 points.
Logan McCall led Shanksville-Stonycreek with 15 points. Christian Musser added 11 points.
Redbank Valley Tournament
Bishop McCort Catholic 50, West Shamokin 31: In New Bethlehem, Brock Beppler led all scorers with 16 points as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Wolves.
Ethan Kasper tallied 13 points for Bishop McCort, which led 17-4 after the first quarter. Bishop McCort will meet Jamestown, a 51-48 winner over Redbank Valley, in Saturday’s title game.
Braydn Rodgers topped West Shamokin with 13 points.
River Valley Tournament
Windber 64, Penns Manor 55: In Blairsville, Grady Klosky netted 18 points and John Shuster added 17 to lead the Ramblers over the Comets.
Evan Brady provided 10 points for Windber.
Max Hill topped Penns Manor with 16 points. Mark Bagley added 12 points.
United Tournament
Derry Area 66, Ligonier Valley 51: In Armagh, Gabe Carbonara made 11 field goals and scored 25 points, and Nathan Papuga had four 3-pointers and 23 points as the Trojans beat the Rams.
John Jablunovsky had a team-high 13 points for Ligonier Valley. Haden Sierocky had 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals to go with seven points.
Westmont Hilltop Tournament
Portage 64, Bishop Walsh 58: Mason Kargo tallied 14 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Mustangs past the Spartans.
Bode Layo and Andrew Miko each added 13 points for Portage, which outscored Bishop Walsh 27-10 in the fourth quarter. Luke Scarton netted 11 points.
Lukas Luttnerding led Bishop Walsh (1-2) with 16 points, and Ignacy Chojnacki added 13 points.
Westmont Hilltop 63, Bishop Carroll Catholic 47: Ryan Craft scored 22 points, including five 3-point field goals, as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Huskies in the opening round.
Noah Brownlee had 19 points for Westmont Hilltop, and Jonathan Crocco netted 10 points.
Luke Repko led Bishop Carroll Catholic with 16 points.
Non-Tournament
Glendale 46, Blacklick Valley 32: In Flinton, Logan Cree scored 12 points to lead host Glendale over Blacklick Valley in a meeting of Vikings programs.
Alex Reba had 14 points, including three 3-pointers, to pace Blacklick Valley.
Ferndale 68, Johnstown Christian 22: Caleb Fenton scored 17 points, and Noah Hendershot and Ian Conway each had 10 points as the Yellow Jackets defeated the Blue Jays.
Jeremiah Taylor led Johns- town Christian with 16 points.
College Men
Pitt-Johnstown 77, Bloomsburg 59: In Bloomsburg, despite playing with a hand injury, John Paul Kromka scored 18 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, had five assists and blocked two shots in the Mountain Cats win over the Huskies.
Ryan Smith had 12 points, and Caiden Landis and Jared Jakubick each netted 10 points for 5-2 Pitt-Johnstown.
Desmond Freeman led 0-4 Bloomsburg with 18 points. Jake Nelson had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.