High School Boys
Greater Johnstown 88, Bishop McCort Catholic 34: Donte Tisinger scored 29 points as the Trojans pulled away from the rival Crimson Crushers in a packed Doc Stofko Gymnasium during the LivRed Foundation game.
Nyerre Collins added 22 points, and Jahmir Collins and Amire Robinson each netted 10 points for the Trojans, who improved to 17-2.
Ethan Kasper led Bishop McCort Catholic (9-10) with 20 points.
The foundation honors Olivia Red, who died at age 20 in 2018, the victim of a wrong-way DUI crash on U.S. Route 219.
Westmont Hilltop 73, Central Cambria 47: In Ebensburg, Ryan Craft scored 27 points and Jack Wesner followed with 14 as the Hilltoppers pasted the Red Devils.
Grady Snyder led Central Cambria with 21 points, while teammate Ben Ream added 13 more.
United 71, Conemaugh Valley 60: The Lions’ Brad Felix scored 25 points to lead all scorers in a road win over their future Heritage Conference mate Blue Jays. United’s 25-14 burst in second-quarter scoring provided the difference, while Joe Marino scored 17 points and Isaac Worthington posted 15.
Conemaugh Valley’s Landon Percinsky netted 20 points as teammates Bryton Yackulich and Jaylen Henry scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Penn Cambria 77, Forest Hills 48: In Cresson, Vinny Chirdon and Easton Semelsberger each compiled 18 points as the Panthers buried 10 3-pointers to defeat the Rangers.
Chirdon canned five treys, and Semelsberger added two.
Penn Cambria senior Garrett Harrold amassed 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Devon Brezovec led Forest Hills with 12 points.
Turkeyfoot Valley 72, Paw Paw 69: In Confluence, Bryce Nicholson supplied a game-high 38 points and six steals as the Rams edged the Pirates.
Chris Kozlowski netted eight points and 16 rebounds for Turkeyfoot Valley. Zach Ryan added 11 points and tied the game with a 3-pointer with a minute left in the fourth quarter.
Donovan Tanoughe led Paw Paw with 34 points. Tyler McGraw added 12 points.
Shady Side Academy 64, Ligonier Valley 60: In Pittsburgh, the Bulldogs’ Eli Teslovich scored 25 points, while Nico Matt pitched in 21 as they rallied to overtake the visiting Rams.
Ligonier Valley’s Parker Hollick scored 23 points as teammate Jimmy Pleskovitch added 22 more. The Rams held a 36-28 lead at intermission, but were outscored 36-24 in the second half.
High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 48, Bedford 32: In Bedford, the Crimson Crushers’ Bria Bair netted 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and tallied six steals as her squad dispatched the Bisons. Bishop McCort’s Cami Beppler added 11 in the victory that saw the guests build a 19-6 lead after the first and maintained that advantage the rest of the way.
Kasey Shuke’s 12 points topped Bedford.
Westmont Hilltop 62, Shade 38: In Cairnbrook, Zoey Lynch buried four 3-pointers and ended up with 25 points as the Hilltoppers cruised past the Panthers.
Christiana Gordon added 12 points, and Kendal Shingler provided 10 for 17-1 Westmont Hilltop.
Shade’s Jenna Muha compiled 26 points and 11 rebounds.
Kendahl Stutzman totaled five assists and five steals.
Blacklick Valley 48, Conemaugh Township 45: In Nanty Glo, a 22-point, nine- rebound effort from Kristin Szymusiak boosted the Vikings as they clipped the Indians.
Mackenzie Kinter poured in 13 points for Blacklick Valley, which bolted ahead in the third quarter by outscoring Conemaugh Township 23-12.
Mya Poznanski scored 19 in the loss, while Ava Byer tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Ferndale 45, Conemaugh Valley 31: The Yellow Jackets overcame a seven-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Blue Jays 33-12 during the second half on their way to a home win.
Ferndale’s Deajah Chatman netted 19 of her game-high 25 points during the second half to fuel the rally.
Conemaugh Valley was led by Penelope Reininger’s 14 points.
Portage 61, Northern Cambria 22: In Portage, the Mustangs’ Ari Wozniak popped off for 19 points, while teammate Cami Burkett netted 16 in a convincing win over the Colts.
Portage led 42-10 at halftime after a 26-8 run in the second.
Berlin Brothersvalley 61, Tyrone 24: In Berlin, Gracyn Sechler provided a game-high 22 points as the Mountaineers sprinted past the Golden Eagles.
Alayna Woomer topped Tyrone with 12 points.
Thursday
Chestnut Ridge 42, Bishop Carroll Catholic 38: In Ebensburg, Belle Bosch netted 17 points, and Caylie Conlon added 11 as the Lions edged the Huskies.
Tatum Laughard led Bishop Carroll with 20 points and four made treys.
College Men
Penn Highlands Community College 102, Community College of Allegheny County 67: A 28-point halftime lead boosted the Black Bears as they rolled to a comfortable home victory.
Jamar Wilson led the Black Bears with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Joziah Wyatt-Taylor led all scorers with 18 points and pulled down eight boards. Devin Lewis, Julian Mack and Drew Tapscott had 16, 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Teyron Wofford led the Wildcats with 17 points as teammates Ray Young and Erick de la Cruz had 13 points each.
Commented
