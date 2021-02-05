High School Boys

Conemaugh Township 62, Blacklick Valley 22: In Nanty Glo, Tyler Poznanski tallied a game-high 21 points as the Indians stormed past the Vikings.

Poznanski now sits six points away from 1,000 for his career.

Conemaugh Township (4-1) led 30-3 after the first quarter. Jackson Byer added 13 points.

Kolten Szymusiak led Blacklick Valley (2-6) with 12 points.

Berlin Brothersvalley 87, Meyersdale 42: In Berlin, Preston Foor had 22 points to lead four Mountaineers who scored in double digits during a victory over the Red Raiders.

Abe Countryman had 14 points and Will Spochart and Elijah Sechler each scored 13 points for 11-1 Berlin Brothersvalley, which built a 22-4 first-quarter advantage.

Sam Hughes led 3-4 Meyersdale with 10 points.

Westmont Hilltop 62, Ferndale 32: Four Hilltoppers scored in double digits, led by Dylan Craft’s 14 points in a victory over the host Yellow Jackets.

Austin Svencer scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for 6-4 Westmont Hilltop. Tanner Civis with 13 points, and Landon Weeks netted 10.

Ethan Henry, Justin Mitchell and Bruce Moore topped the Ferndale scoring with eight points apiece.

Portage 59, North Star 34: In Boswell, Preston Rainey led all scorers with 18 points to lead the Mustangs by the Cougars.

Portage improved to 9-0 thanks to a 19-4 disparity in the first quarter. Demetri Miller netted a dozen points.

Drew Lane topped North Star (5-6) with 13 points.

Rockwood 56, Salisbury-Elk Lick 23: In Rockwood, Logan Schrock led all scorers with 22 points as the Rockets sprinted past the Elks.

Will Latuch scored 12 points for Rockwood, which took an early 13-2 lead after the first quarter.

Daulton Sellers led Salisbury-Elk Lick with 10 points.

Shade 97, Shanksville-Stonycreek 48: In Cairnbrook, Vince Fyock (37 points and 10 assists) and Kaden Koleszarik (30 points and eight assists) combined for 67 points and 18 assists to lead the Panthers past the Vikings.

Shade (7-3) made 17 3-pointers, led by Fyock’s eight and Koleszarik’s four. Braden Adams provided 14 points for Shade, which tallied 37 points in the second quarter.

Luke Reedy topped Shanksville-Stonycreek (2-8) with 20 points.

Johnstown Christian 62, Calvary Christian Academy 24: In Hollsopple, Drew Taylor led all scorers with 22 points as the Blue Jays earned a victory.

Daryl Baker added 11 points for Johnstown Christian (2-2), which led 16-3 after the first quarter and 34-9 at halftime. Michael Taylor netted 10 points.

Luke Montoro led Calvary Christian with eight points.

West Shamokin 68, United 50: In Rural Valley, Trevor Smulik tallied a game-high 24 points as the Wolves (9-0) stayed unbeaten with a victory over the Lions on Wednesday.

Justin Smulik (13 points) and Ereck Olinger (12) also finished in double figures for West Shamokin.

Austin Kovalcik poured in 20 points for United (10-2), which also received nine points from Jake Boring.