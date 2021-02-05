High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 60, North Star 45: In Boswell, Tyler Poznanski tallied a game-high 19 points to go over the 1,000-point mark for his career in the Indians’ triumph over the Cougars on Friday night.
Poznanski needed six points heading into Friday’s game, and got the milestone points in the first quarter. He joins his older brother, Jordan, who joined the 1,000-point club on Jan. 4, 2018. Jordan Poznanski, an all-state guard, graduated in 2019 with 1,994 career points.
Jackson Byer poured in 14 points, and Tanner Shirley netted 12 points for Conemaugh Township (5-1), which led by 10 after the first quarter.
Brock Weimer topped North Star (5-7) with 16 points. Hunter Stevens finished with nine points.
Shade 97, Conemaugh Valley 57: In Cairnbrook, Kaden Koleszarik tallied a career-high 41 points to go over the 1,000-point mark for his career to lead the Panthers past the Blue Jays.
Koleszarik, who nailed four 3-pointers and hit 13 field goals and 11 free throws, needed 40 points to reach 1,000 heading into Friday’s game. The senior guard made a floater in the fourth quarter to surpass the scoring milestone. He added eight rebounds.
Vince Fyock produced 23 points and nine assists, and Braden Adams amassed 21 points. Shade (8-3), which made 11 treys as a team, scored 21 or more points in all four quarters.
Logan Kent (14 points), Zach Malfer (13) and Casey Cruse (12) all finished in double figures for 2-8 Conemaugh Valley.
Greater Johnstown 64, Bishop Carroll Catholic 52: In Ebensburg, Joziah Wyatt-Taylor scored 25 points and had 13 rebounds as the Trojans beat the host Huskies for their fifth consecutive victory.
Drezre Toney scored 18 points and Saveon Holliday had 14 points for the 5-1 Trojans.
Greater Johnstown build a 22-13 first-quarter advantage and led 40-24 at halftime. The 3-2 Huskies forged a 10-all third-quarter and outscored the Trojans 18-14 in the final quarter.
Penn Cambria 58, Cambria Heights 50: In Cresson, Jake Tsikalas poured in a game-high 16 points as the Panthers pulled away from the Highlanders.
Penn Cambria (2-3) outscored Cambria Heights 24-18 in the fourth quarter. Garrett Harrold added 12 points, and Conner Karabinos provided 11 points.
Preston Lamb topped Cambria Heights (1-2) with 13 points.
Meyersdale 69, Shanksville-Stonycreek 57: In Shanksville, Sam Hughes and Gabe Kretchman each supplied a game-high 18 points as the Red Raiders toppled the Vikings.
Lance Aldinger provided a double-double consisting of 14 points and 11 blocks for Meyersdale (4-4), which pulled away with a 16-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Luke Reedy led Shanksville-Stonycreek (2-9) with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Zion Manthey added 10 points.
Richland 65, Central Cambria 33: In Ebensburg, Trent Rozich led the Rams with a game-high 19 points as the visitors knocked off the Red Devils.
Richland (2-4) received 15 points from Sam Penna and a dozen more from Charlie Levander. Kellan Stahl added nine points. Richland took control with an 18-2 advantage in the second frame.
Daric Danchanko topped Central Cambria (2-4) with eight points.
Westmont Hilltop 72, Somerset 54: Landon Weeks had 22 points, and Austin Svencer had 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Hilltoppers beat the visiting Golden Eagles.
Tyler Mosorjak had 14 points for 7-4 Westmont Hilltop.
John Barth had 17 points, including five 3-pointers for 0-4 Somerset. Will Reeping had 10 points.
Johnstown Christian 77, Great Commission 25: In Hollsopple, Dionte Coleman provided a game-high 22 points as the Blue Jays improved to 3-2.
Drew Taylor netted 17 points.
Michael Taylor (15 points) and Daryl Baker (13) also finished in double digits for Johnstown Christian, which took a 25-6 lead after the first quarter.
Steven Karageanes topped Great Commission with seven points.
High School Girls
Portage 60, Bald Eagle Area 22: In Portage, Maddy Hudak scored 15 points and Lauren Shaffer had 12 points as the Mustangs rolled past the Eagles and improved to 9-0, the best start in program history.
Hudak had four assists. Lauren Shaffer had eight rebounds and four steals.
Sarah Holler had 12 points for 3-4 Bald Eagle.
The Mustangs built a 28-11 first-half advantage and used a 25-4 third-quarter surge to pull away.
North Star 57, Conemaugh Township 37: In Boswell, Trista Kelly led four Cougars in double figures with 13 points as the hosts defeated the Indians.
Sydnee Ashbrook collected 12 points and eight rebounds for North Star (5-6), which led 31-20 at halftime. Steph Emert amassed 11 points, and Grace Metz provided 11 points off the bench. Cenley Miller dished out five assists.
Chloe Shaulis led Conemaugh Township (0-5) with nine points. Mya Nanna snared nine rebounds. Jenna Brenneman finished with five rebounds.
Shade 72, Meyersdale 47: In Meyersdale, Taylor Rapsky had 33 points, eight steals, five assists and 10 rebounds as the visiting Panthers beat the Red Raiders.
Jenna Muha had 25 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for 5-3 Shade. Rapsky went 11 of 16 on the free-throw line, and Muha hit 8 of 10.
Lauren Kretchman led Meyersdale with 16 points and Zoe Hetz had 11 for the 1-4 Red Raiders.
Windber 67, Ferndale 17: In Windber, Amanda Cominsky and Gina Gaye each provided a game-high 11 points, while Cominsky produced her sixth double-double of the season by adding 11 rebounds in the Ramblers’ victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Windber (7-0) also received 10 points from Aaliyah James and nine points from Mariah Andrews. Windber led 30-5 after the first quarter.
Angelina Wagner led Ferndale (2-5) with 10 points.
Johnstown Christian 44, Great Commission 5: In Hollsopple, Kasmira Mack provided 14 points, nine steals and seven rebounds to lead the Blue Jays to victory.
Unity Miller totaled 10 points, 10 steals and six rebounds for Johnstown Christian, which led 18-0 after the first quarter. Lillie Sprankle provided 11 points and seven rebounds.
Kelsey Moyer led Great Commission with five points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 45, Berlin Brothersvalley 39: In Berlin, Josie Snyder scored a game-high 21 points and Rylee Snyder added 16 points as the visiting Vikings improved to 8-1 topping the Mountaineers.
Kylee DeArmitt and Gracie Sechler each scored 14 points for Berlin.
Belle Vernon 56, Ligonier Valley 27: In Ligonier, Presleigh Colditz scored 11 points and Grace Henderson added 10 as the Leopards topped the Rams in the WPIAL.
Haley Boyd had 11 points and four assists for winless Ligonier Vallley (0-6), which also got seven blocked shots and seven rebounds from Lizzy Crissman and six rebounds from Abby Painter.
College Men
Merrimack 59, St. Francis 54: In North Andover, Massachusetts, the Red Flash fought back from a double-digit deficit and had the ball with a chance to tie the game, but another fine defensive effort from the Warriors was too much to overcome.
Senior Ramiir Dixon-Conover led the Red Flash (5-12, 4-9 Northeast Conference) with 14 points and freshman Ronell Giles Jr. added 11, but St. Francis was held to a season-low 31.1% from the field. Redshirt freshman Josh Cohen and freshman Maxwell Land grabbed nine rebounds each.
Mikey Watkins led Merrimack (6-4, 6-4 NEC) with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Malik Edmead tallied 11 points. Jordan Minor finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Hockey
PIHL
Westmont Hilltop 4, Beaver 3: In Beaver Falls, Payton Sell’s game-winning goal with 5:02 left in the third period ended the Hilltoppers’ six-game losing streak against the Bobcats at Brady’s Run Ice Arena on Thursday.
Sell’s goal came off assists from Aiden Rice and Gavin Hockenberry. Westmont Hilltop (2-8) led 2-0 in the first period, before Beaver (1-8) responded with two goals later in the frame.
Matt Noll assisted on two goals for Westmont Hilltop, which also received goals from Alex Crespo, Colin Gorman and Rice. Landrey Burnheimer and Tony Marano added assists. Westmont Hilltop outshot Beaver 54-26. Ian Amaranto made 23 saves for the Hilltoppers.
Beaver, which has lost eight straight games, received goals from Ryan Kenney, Tanner Nicol and Andreas Portugallo. Caleb Berardelli stopped 49 shots.
Laurel Mountain
Westmont Hilltop 11, Greater Johnstown 1: At 1st Summit Arena, Aiden Rice, Nick Rozich (one assist) and Payton Sell each tallied two goals for the Hilltoppers in a one-sided victory over the Trojans on Wednesday.
Tony Marano scored once and assisted on four others. Evan Allen, Landrey Burnheimer (assist), Alex Crespo and Derek George (assist) also added goals. Colin Gorman, Parker Lavis, Matt Noll and Kyle Replogle each provided two helpers.
Westmont Hilltop (7-1) scored four goals in the first period and seven in the second.
Greater Johnstown (0-8) received its only goal from Jacob Moore, with assists to Logan Hovanec and Branden Wincer.
