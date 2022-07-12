BASEBALL
Johnstown Collegiate League
Tuesday
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 11, O 0 (5): Jayden Taitano had a home run and five RBIs as first-place Paul Carpenter pelted O in five innings at Roxbury Park.
Taitano was one of four Paul Carpenter batters to log two hits and two runs with Noah Sweeney, Nick Fleming and Jace Cappelinni joining his pace. Zach Seaman chased in two runs.
Martella’s Pharmacy 6, Laurel Auto Group 1: In Cresson, Joe McGowan had two hits and three RBIs while Andrew Weaver and Troy Emert each had two knocks for Martella’s Pharmacy as it overcame an early 1-0 deficit with six unanswered runs.
Christian Zilli had three hits for Laurel Auto Group.
Monday
O 7, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 1: At Mount Aloysius College, Colton Cornell scattered three hits while striking out six in six innings as O clinched a playoff berth with a victory over regular-season champion Paul Carpenter.
Tanner Kobal and Branden Kanick each had two hits with a double apiece to lead O. Connor Helm, Jake Shope, and Kolson DeSocio each had two hits.
Nate Davis, Tim Quinn and Jackson Kozlavac each had a hit for Paul Carpenter.
Martella’s Pharmacy 5, Laurel Auto Group 1: At Roxbury Park, Jake Felton had two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run as Martella’s Pharmacy defeated Laurel Auto Group.
Michael Marinchak pitched four innings, striking out nine and walking three. Jared Dowey tossed the final three frames, fanning seven batters and walking none.
The Martella’s Pharmacy pitchers combined to strike out 16 batters and walk only three.
Brady Yard and Nick Roell each had a double for Laurel Auto Group.
Eastern League
Flying Squirrels 6, Curve 4: In Altoona, Richmond scored five times in the top of the first inning off Altoona starter Carmen Mlodzinski as it held on to a series-opening victory at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Mlodzinski was lifted after 2/3 inning in favor of J.C. Flowers, who tossed 4.1 scoreless innings without allowing a hit on three strikeouts.
Austin Roberts allowed one run over two innings with four strikeouts before Enmanuel Mejia threw two scoreless frames to end the contest.
The Curve’s Connor Scott brought two runs home in a 2-for-4 game while Liover Peguero went 2-for-2 with two walks. Jared Triolo went 2-for-5 in the loss.
Scott delivered RBIs with a single in the second and a double in the eighth.
Matt Fraizer also chased in two runs for Altoona.
Altoona had 11 hits in the loss and left 10 on base.
The Flying Squirrels’ Blake Rivera earned his first save with a spotless ninth.
SOFTBALL
West Suburban teams headed to state tournament
The West Suburban Little League Girls 12-Under (Majors) and 14-Under (Juniors) each advanced to the Pennsylvania Championship Tournament.
The 12-U team won the District 11 Tournament and the Section 4 Tournament to become one of seven teams to compete for a state title.
The 12-U squad will play at Indiana (Pa.) Optimist Park on Wednesday against Section 2 winner Bullskin II.
The 14-Under team won District 11 and Section 4 to advance to Berwick in Columbia County. West Suburban will face Plymouth.
