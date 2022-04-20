Baseball
College
Mount Aloysius 6-9, Penn State Altoona 1-15: Tyler Quade went the distance in the first game to lead the Mounties to victory, but the Lions came roaring back by collecting 18 hits in the second contest to split the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference doubleheader at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Wednesday.
Quade scattered four hits, struck out five batters and allowed one earned run for Mount Aloysius (17-10, 5-3 AMCC).
The Mounties received RBIs from Aidan Bell, Portage graduate Jackson Kozlovac and Trap Wentling.
Richard Carey went 2-for-2 with a triple for Penn State Altoona (10-16, 2-6) in the first game.
In the second contest, Jake Hillard, Alex Hlivia (two RBIs) and Anthony Iannizzi all provided three hits for Penn State Altoona. Corey Chamberlain doubled and hit a grand slam. Garrett Alauzen (three runs scored and a double), Carey (two RBIs and two runs scored) and Timothy Richard (two RBIs) all added two hits.
Ryan Bushey led Mount Aloysius with a 3-for-4 effort that included one triple, one RBI and two runs scored. North Star graduate Tyler Suder and Wentling collected two hits apiece. Suder drove in a pair of runs and stole two bases. Wentling scored twice, and Quade stole two bases.
Westmont Hilltop graduate Chris Hasse struck out three batters in 12/3 scoreless innings of relief.
High School
Central 10, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: Jonah Snowberger pitched a one-hitter, striking out 15 and walking one as the undefeated Scarlet Dragons defeated the host Crimson Crushers at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Snowberger struck out the first six batters he faced and nine of the first 10 Crimson Crushers. The left-hander only allowed Ben Smith’s infield single in the bottom of the sixth. Central also made two errors, giving Bishop McCort Catholic (5-2) four baserunners.
Snowberger threw 100 pitches, with 70 strikes, for Central, ranked No. 1 in the state Class 3A rankings by the Tribune-Review.
Central (6-0) was led by Devon Boyles, who had three doubles, two runs scored and one run batted in. Griffin Snowberger went 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and one run batted in.
Hunter Smith and Paxton Kling each had a hit and drove in two runs for Central.
Bishop McCort is ranked No. 3 in the Tribune-Review Class 1A state rankings.
Softball
College
Mount St. Mary’s 2-2, St. Francis 1-5: In Loretto, the Red Flash took the second game to salvage a split and earn coach Jessica O’Donnell’s 100th victory.
St. Francis hurler Grace Vesco took the loss in the first game after she allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Mount St. Mary’s Abigayle Perry went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. The Mountaineers improved to 21-15, 13-3 in the Northeast Conference.
In the fourth, the Mountaineers scored the game’s first run after Julia Vincent scored on a sacrifice bunt.
Mount St. Mary’s added another run in the sixth inning and took a 2-0 lead.
St. Francis (25-14, 12-2) loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth before Jordan Frank hit an RBI infield single and cut the deficit to 2-1. Olivia Ulam flied out to the warning track in left-center field to end the threat.
In the second game, St. Francis right- handed pitcher Rachel Marsden earned the triumph after she allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and four strikeouts.
Marsden took the NEC lead with her 27th RBI this season. She remains tied with Sacred Heart’s Alyssa Gonzalez for the league lead with 10 home runs.
St. Francis opened the scoring with a Lauren Aubry infield single that resulted in a Mountaineers’ throwing error that scored two runs.
In the fourth, Marsden and Ulam hit back-to-back solo home runs to lead 4-0.
Mount St. Mary’s responded with a two-run single in the fifth.
St. Francis scored another run in the sixth inning with an Ashley Wruble infield single.
Shippensburg 8-8, Pitt-Johnstown 7-0: In Shippensburg, Julia Mooney produced two hits and three RBIs for the Mountain Cats in Thursday’s opening game, but the Raiders battled back and walked off with an eighth-inning victory.
Shippensburg took the second game 8-0 in five innings.
Hailei Markee produced three hits on the day for the Mountain Cats (15-14).
In the opener, Kayla Miehl and Mooney each drove in runs with two-out base hits to give Pitt-Johnstown a 2-0 first-inning lead.
After a pair of wild pitches allowed runs to score that tied it in the Shippensburg third, the Mountain Cats answered with three runs of their own in the top of the fifth. Laura Fox scored on Mooney’s groundout that gave the lead back to Pitt-Johnstown. Markee’s squeeze bunt chased home a run, and a Raiders’ fielding error sent Mooney home to increase the lead to 5-2.
Shippensburg tied it on three straight RBI singles from Morgan Lindsay, Katelyn Minney and Alyssa Nehlen.
In the top of the eighth, Olivia Porter was placed on second to start the eighth inning and scored on Tori Radvan’s infield single, before Julia Mooney’s fielder’s choice chased home a run to give Pitt-Johnstown an 7-5 advantage.
However, the Raiders struck for three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Morgan Lindsay and Katelyn Minney each drove in runs to knot it at 7, and Alyssa Nehlen followed with a base hit that scored Lindsay with the game-winning run.
Mooney went 2-for-4 and drove in three, while Kayla Miehl and Markee each collected two hits and an RBI for the Mountain Cats. Santillo had a pair of hits, and Porter scored two runs.
Alicia Ball earned the complete-game victory in the circle for Shippensburg (24-14).
In the second game, the Raiders scored five runs in the second, including Hannah Marsteller’s three-run home run. Marsteller added a solo homer in the fourth for Shippensburg.
Markee provided two hits.
High School
Ligonier Valley 7, Serra Catholic 2: In McKeesport, Maddie Grffin struck out 15 batters in the circle and added three hits, two runs and an RBI at the dish to lead the Rams over the Eagles.
Sydnee Foust provided two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Ligonier Valley (6-2). Lyla Barr added two knocks.
Four runs in the top of the seventh helped Ligonier Valley pull away.
Central 16, Greater Johnstown 4 (5): In Martinsburg, Lacey Lynn struck out eight batters in the circle and finished 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs at the plate, while Maya Hazenstab went 3-for-3 with four runs scored, two RBIs and four stolen bases as the Scarlet Dragons scorched the Trojans.
Madison Kennedy added two hits, including a double, for Central (5-1). Bralyn Ellis also doubled, and Averey Black plated two runs.
Courtney Rummel drove in a run for 0-4 Greater Johnstown.
