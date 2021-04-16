Forest Hills’ Zach Myers arrives at first base on a two-RBI single in the bottom of the second inning, putting the Rangers up 10-0, during a PIAA Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game against Westmont Hilltop, in Sidman, PA., Wednesday, Apr.10, 2019. Forest Hills beat the Hilltoppers 13-0 in five innings.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 12, Bishop McCort Catholic 5: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Austin Lewis had a double and a triple, and Michael Boston had three hits, three runs and one run batted in as the Marauders defeated the host Crimson Crushers.
Lewis drove in three runs for the Marauders (6-1). Cooper Rother went the distance on the mound and provided two hits and a walk, and Owen Dombrosky had two hits and two runs scored for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Jordan Page had two hits, including a triple, and a walk and scored two runs for the Crimson Crushers (2-3).
Brendon Bair drove in two runs.
Windber 13, North Star 3: In Boswell, Andrew Scalia went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored, and Jake Reynolds hit a home run as the visiting Ramblers beat the Cougars.
Aiden Gray had three hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Ramblers (5-3). John Shuster had two hits, and Gabe Shaffer drove in two runs. Jake Reynolds pitched six innings, with nine strikeouts, one walk and one earned run.
Cayden Turner had two hits, including a double and one run scored for North Star. Braden Livingston doubled for the Cougars (2-5).
Portage 6, Blacklick Valley 2: In Portage, eight different players had one hit, including a double by Jace Irvin and home runs by Tyler Alexander and Andrew Miko, as the Mustangs defeated the Vikings.
Jackson Kozlovac pitched four innings, striking out eight and walking three. Josh Morgan tossed the final three frames, striking out five.
Jack Wurm had three of Blacklick Valley’s seven hits.
Conemaugh Valley 13, Ferndale 6: Nick Heltzel went 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs as the visiting Blue Jays outlasted the Yellow Jackets in a back-and-forth contest.
Noah Heltzel had two hits and three runs scored. Noah Graffius had two hits, one run and two RBIs. Casey Cruse had two hits, two runs and one run batted in for the undefeated Blue Jays (3-0).
Nick Heltzel tossed four innings, with eight strikeouts.
Cruse won in relief after throwing two innings with two strikeouts.
Hunter Hanson went 3-for-4 with a double, one run and one run batted in for Ferndale (1-4).
Nick Reynolds had two hits and drove in three runs. Justin Mitchell had two hits, with a double and two runs scored.
Softball
High School
Portage 15, Blacklick Valley 0 (4): In Portage, Lauren Shaffer went 4-for-4 with four runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases to become the Mustangs’ all-time leader in stolen bases as the hosts defeated the Vikings.
Shaffer has 45 stolen bases for Portage (6-1). Maryn Swank struck out seven batters in a one-hit shutout. She also went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, two runs scored, two stolen bases and three RBIs.
Karli Karalfa went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and runs for Portage. Maddy Hudak amassed three hits, including a double, and two stolen bases. Rachael Chobany and Lindsey Sease finished with two hits apiece.
Nikki Zimmerman doubled for Blacklick Valley’s lone hit.
Windber 19, North Star 3 (4): In Boswell, Gina Gaye went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and did not allow a hit in three innings pitched as the Ramblers defeated the Cougars.
Windber (2-3) scored 15 runs in the decisive third inning. Taylor Plunkard went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Aaliyah James finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Mady Arnold doubled and scored twice.
Emma Albright contributed North Star’s lone hit.
Note: Due to an early press start, Friday’s results will appear online and in Monday’s print editions.
