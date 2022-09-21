WINDBER, Pa. – Once Cambria Heights failed to convert on a couple of early chances, the Windber girls soccer team found its groove in Tuesday’s nonconference game at Windber Stadium.
A balanced attack with senior Anna Steinbeck and junior Mariah Andrews leading the charge with two goals and one assist each sparked the Ramblers to a 7-0 victory over Cambria Heights.
“I think our possession was exceptionally good tonight,” Steinbeck said. “We struggled with that at the beginning of the season, but as we got into games together and worked as a team, that’s really improved. Our speed up top really helped us break through. They had some fast outside backs, so that really helped us break through.”
Riley Brubaker provided a goal and two assists. Kaylee Dowdell and Harmony Jablon chipped in goals as Windber improved to 7-0 with a 59-2 scoring advantage over opponents.
Despite a sluggish, brief start, Windber dictated terms in the match.
“I have to openly admit we did start slow, but it was only for two or three minutes,” Windber coach B. Paul Buza said.
“We got our composure and I think we pretty much controlled the game for the next 78 minutes.”
Cambria Heights dropped to 6-3 and only could muster three shots on goal against Lexie James, who notched her fifth shutout this season.
“My thoughts going into this were on the game tomorrow (at Moshannon Valley),” said Cambria Heights coach Nikki Spanik, whose team defeated Richland 2-0 on Monday. “We kind of played a little bit safe and had a good time. We played a very good, quality team.”
Just 5:17 into the game, Andrews’ shot soared into the top left portion of the net for a 1-0 lead. Brubaker provided a centering feed for Andrews to earn her 10th assist of the season.
Under six minutes later, Steinbeck set up Andrews, who fired a shot just inside the right post. Windber led 2-0 with 28:59 left in the first half. Andrews has 11 goals this season.
James made a leaping save on Emma Spanik to keep the shutout intact with 16:50 left in the half.
A Paige Strushensky shot was deflected by Cambria Heights goalkeeper Maria Wendekier.
However, Dowdell put the loose ball in the net for a 3-0 advantage.
Wendekier was injured with 8:37 left in the first half. Brooklyn Galinis replaced Wendekier.
With 3:08 left in the half, Brubaker chipped in a shot past the charging Galinis into the right side of the net. It was Brubaker’s 16th goal of the season as Rylee Ott netted the helper.
“It’s designed for a possession-type offense,” Buza said.
“I’ve got 10 girls that don’t care who scores the goal. We just want to score goals. They’re very unselfish. That’s what makes us tick and that’s what makes us go. I’ve got athletes stacked from top to bottom.”
In the second half, Andrews fed Steinbeck, who pounded a dart into the right side of the net with 36:38 remaining.
Steinbeck added her second tally off a feed from Kaylie Gaye.
Jablon scored on a penalty kick with 21:27 remaining to set the final.
Windber’s defense has only allowed two goals through seven games.
“I dare you to find a better defense than those three to five players we put back there,” Buza said. “I always preach defense first.”
Despite the dominating start, the Windber squad is not getting ahead of themselves.
“We’re definitely keeping ourselves humble,” Steinbeck said.
“We’ve been winning games by a lot, I will admit. We haven’t let that get to our heads. We know we still have work to do and we know that we aren’t the best that we can be, so we keep coming every day working and knowing we can improve.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
