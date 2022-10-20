JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – To no one’s surprise, the Richland and Westmont Hilltop boys soccer teams were locked in a tightly-contested game in the second half of Thursday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup at Herlinger Field.
The previous three games between the conference rivals were all decided by one goal. To break away, the Rams were able to capitalize on their scoring chances, including a couple of set pieces, to turn the tide in their direction. Four different Richland players scored in a 4-2 triumph to secure the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 6 Class 1A playoffs.
“This win is really going to help us build momentum,” said Richland senior Nate Cook, who scored once and provided two assists.
“This is really going to bring our spirits up going into the playoffs.”
Richland (12-2-2) defeated Westmont Hilltop 2-1 on Sept. 15 and handed the Hilltoppers their only loss this past season in a 1-0 double-overtime victory in the District 6 Class 2A title game.
Two goals in a span of 8:25 gave Richland a much-needed jolt with a 3-0 lead to create rare separation in the rivalry.
“The goals were huge for momentum,” Richland coach Chad Duryea said. “I thought our guys did a great really good job when they were in dangerous positions tonight, we finished. We finished on some set pieces, some corner kicks and some cutback balls. Their keeper actually made some really good saves on some of our other dangerous chances.”
Both coaches respect one another for the high level of soccer when the teams meet on the pitch.
“We’ve been in some battles with Westmont,” Duryea said.
“They’re a well-coached team. We know that they’re going to bring it every time we play them. We appreciate the skill and the compete level that they play with.”
“Coach Duryea always has Richland playing top-class soccer,” Westmont Hilltop (8-10) coach Jason Hughes said. “I can remember playing against him in high school battling back and forth, so it’s always a privilege coming up and coaching against each other.”
Both teams had scoring chances early on. On the first corner kick of the game, Cook’s line drive was received by Beglin, who buried a quick shot past goalkeeper Alex Mondick for a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute.
“Our main corner kick guy is out right now, so I’ve been having to sub in,” Cook said. “I had to pick up the pace real quick and get with it to make sure we can score. Corner kicks are big. That’s where we score.”
The score remained 1-0 at halftime.
“I thought the first 20 minutes were pretty even,” Hughes said. “The ball was basically played in the middle of the field. They started getting some momentum the last 20 minutes of the first half.”
With 31:40 left in the second half, Cook scored into the left side of the net off a feed from Tyler Sukenik.
“Starting off the second half, we just came out slow and Richland came out blazing, connecting their passes,” Hughes said. “They’re very aggressive in the box. They’re well-coached, so they’re very organized in the box. They caught our defense off guard on four different occasions.”
Richland goalkeeper Tyler Kane made a diving save with 38:10 left to keep a 1-0 lead.
Just over eight minutes later, Sukenik’s direct kick was initially blocked, but Sukenik got control of the ball back and fed Tylor Swope, who one-timed a goal into the top right portion of the net for a 3-0 lead.
“We were really utilizing the width of the field,” Cook said.
“We were looking for runs up the field, and then we were looking to play balls across the face into the keeper. We came together and pulled it off.”
Westmont Hilltop’s Sebi Jones found daylight after a pass from Maximus Zitnay to trim the margin down to 3-1 with 20:22 remaining.
Richland restored its lead to three when Logan Tedrow scored off a corner kick. Cook’s boot was untouched by the first wave of players, but Tedrow curved a shot just inside the left post with 13:49 left.
“We’re seeing four different goal scorers in a variety of different ways,” Duryea said.
“That’s probably what makes me most excited going into this new season of the playoffs.”
Westmont Hilltop’s Derek George scored into the top right part of the net on an assist from Jones to set the final with 9:04 remaining.
Westmont Hilltop recorded more shots on goal (9-6), but Richland earned a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks.
The Hilltoppers entered Thursday as the potential No. 4 seed in the Class 2A playoffs, which begin Monday.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
