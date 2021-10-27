The Bedford High School girls soccer team broke open a two-goal game with six second-half goals during an 8-0 victory over Forest Hills in a District 5-6 Class 2A soccer quarterfinal game on Wednesday night.
Senior Katelyn Shaffer and junior Grace Sarver each had hat tricks for the Bisons at Herlinger Field. Senior Lizzy Martz added two goals.
Senior goalkeeper Peyton Gable had the shutout as Bedford improved to 18-1.
“We just told them to slow the game down a little bit,” Bedford coach Jeff Thomas said. “We kept getting the ball too far out in front and not getting good, solid shots.
“They slowed the game down and actually started hitting the back of the net.
“The first half I thought we actually played well, but just our shooting was off. We kept missing opportunities and making it hard on ourselves.”
The top-seeded Bisons advance to the semifinal round and will face fourth-seeded Somerset, a 3-1 winner over fifth-seeded Richland on Tuesday.
Eighth-seeded Forest Hills closed an 8-10-0 season.
“They’re a very well-structured team,” Forest Hills coach Lari Gallaher said of the Bisons. “I’m just proud of our girls. They went into the half 2-0. That was awesome.
“I guess looking at positives, it was 8-0 as a final. We didn’t get them in double digits.
“They worked together better than I’ve ever seen them work together.”
Bedford led 2-0 in the first half on goals by Shaffer with 33:26 left and Sarver with 7:34 on the clock.
The Bisons’ defense limited the Rangers’ offensive opportunities and didn’t permit a shot on goal while Gable guarded the net.
Bedford had 18 shots, seven corner kicks and seven direct shots. Rangers junior goal keeper Anna Wirfel made 10 saves.
“Defense. Play with confidence,” Thomas said. “They passed the ball well. They made some good decisions out there and made some runs up through.”
Bedford had two second-half goals by Martz 10 minutes apart (38:06, 28:01), then a pair by Shaffer seven minutes apart (24:06, 17:43) and two more by Sarver (11:53, 8:39).
“Being unselfish,” Thomas said of what led to the second-half success. “Just spread the ball around. Anybody can score then.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
