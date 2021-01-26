The marquee matchup at Doc Stofko Gymnasium met expectations on Tuesday night.
Berlin Brothersvalley, the defending District 5 Class A champion with four district crowns in the past five seasons, faced Greater Johnstown, the two-time defending District 6 Class 5A champion.
Berlin led early, fell behind in the third quarter, then regained the lead in the final frame to beat a resilient Greater Johnstown squad, 81-75, in front of a crown limited to 53 people due to COVID-19 guidelines.
“Two good teams battling,” Berlin coach Tanner Prosser said after his Mountaineers improved to 9-1. “We were fortunate to make a couple more plays at the end. We had a little lead early. They really stormed back early third quarter.
“Give those guys credit. Coach Durham does a great job. They were well-prepared. Just a good basketball game.”
Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham’s Trojans opened their pandemic-delayed season and showed some positive signs despite falling short.
“Just a learning experience,” Durham said. “First game against a really, really good team. They probably have as many games as we’ve had practices. So, to be where we’re at, I”m proud of our guys fighting.
“But obviously we had a lot of rust, a lot of turnovers, and those turnovers led to easy baskets,” he said. “A lot of mental mistakes. Those are things that time will clean up. You always hate to lose but I think it’s a good start, something to build from.”
The Mountaineers continued to impress while playing a grueling nonconference schedule.
The Class 5A Trojans are the latest big school Berlin has faced. Berlin beat Class 5A WPIAL foe Woodland Hills, 62-55. The Mountaineers’ lone loss came to Class 6A WPIAL team Norwin, 62-55.
Last weekend, Berlin beat WPIAL Class A Bishop Canevin, 71-63. Next month the Mountaineers have a date with District 6 power Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
“It’s only going to help us to get better,” said Berlin senior Elijah Sechler, who scored 27 points on Tuesday. “This is the competition we need to face to continue to get better and see what we can improve on. This is the type of stuff we’re going to be seeing in March.”
Four Berlin players scored in double digits, including senior Will Spochart with 15 points and eight rebounds.
“That was a good team we played,” Spochart said. “I try to help my team as best I can. Get open shots. Make shots when I can. I’m more of a pass-first type of guy. So getting my teammates the ball first and looking for my shot helped me out in the second half.”
Mountaineers sophomore Ryan Blubaugh had 13 points, including three 3-pointers.
Senior Abe Countryman had 13 points, with a dunk that made it 64-59 Berlin with 6:21 left and a late basket that Durham deemed pivotal.
“They’re well-coached and they can shoot the basketball,” Durham said. “They hit timely shots. We came out in the second half and settled down. We ended up taking the lead and then we had multiple bad possessions and that’s when guys outside of Elijah (Sechler) stepped up for them.
“No. 1 (Ryan Blubaugh) hit two 3’s in the corner. Young Pace Prosser hit a 3. To finish us off, there was a big bucket down the end by Countryman – back to the basket, a little hook that pushed it to 5. Those are the things that make the difference in a one- or two-possession game.”
Berlin led 19-13 after one quarter and 39-32 at halftime. Johnstown used a 14-2 run to open the third quarter with a 46-41 advantage.
“Honestly, we had to battle the whole game,” Sechler said. “We knew coming into it that it wasn’t going to be handed to us. We faced some adversity but we were able to battle back and get the win.”
Senior Joziah Wyatt-Taylor led Greater Johnstown with 26 points and 12 rebounds.
“He’s probably the best big we’ve seen,” Spochart said. “He’s big but he can move. He’s finesse down there. It was good to see that because we normally don’t get to see that. He’s a great player.”
Trojans seniors Savion Holiday had 19 points, with five 3-pointers, and Isaiah Matula had 17 points, with three 3’s.
“This has been the best-shooting team that we’ve had,” Durham said. “That’s something we expect to happen when we get open looks. The thing is we didn’t get many open looks because they did such a good job defensively.”
