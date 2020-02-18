ARMAGH – Who says pictures don’t lie?
Claysburg-Kimmel coach Mike Harris said he saw tapes of five United games prior to Monday’s night’s District 6 Class AA first-round playoff game.
“I couldn’t really tell how big they were until they walked in the gym. Like, ‘Wow! (No.) 55 is a big dude,’ ” Harris said after the Lions’ 89-69 rout of Claysburg-Kimmel at United High School.
Four United players achieved double-figure scoring, led by Austin Kovalcik (22 points).
“The size helped. We got a lot of offensive rebounds,” he said. “Ben Tomb was big down there for us. He made a lot of really big shots.”
Tomb, the aforementioned “No. 55,” added 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, including six on offense. United outrebounded Claysburg-Kimmel, 38-27.
“We knew they were going to be small,” he said. “We knew we had to use that to our advantage.”
Aiden Ringler made good on all seven free throws to account for some of his 17 points, and John Muchesko added 10 points.
“Bigger, stronger, faster. That’s what we ran into tonight,” Harris said. “I just had that conversation with our guys. We’ve got to get into the weight room. Their guys were thick, they were stronger. And it was a physical game.”
Kovacik grabbed eight rebounds, and played better as the game progressed.
“He wasn’t shooting as well as he wanted to in the first half,” Stokes said. “We talked to him (and said), ‘Hey, you need to get to the rim more.’ ”
Kovalcik and Muchesko came up with three steals apiece. Ringler and Hunter Cameron added two steals each.
“I had a good bit of openings,” Kovalcik said. “Our man offense worked well. Our zone offense worked well. We prepped for it a lot; we watched a lot of film.”
“We hammered it hard in practice. We knew we had to play defense. That led to our offense,” Tomb said.
United travels to Altoona on Thursday for a quarterfinal-round game against top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic. No one needs to remind Stokes of the challenge that lies ahead.
“They made it to the state finals last year,” he said. “They have a lot of people back. They’re a good ball club. But we can’t go in there and just crown them champion again already, either. So we’re going to watch some film and get ready to go, and give them a game.”
“That’ll be a good time,” Harris said, if half-jokingly. “It would be nice to play them. I wanted our kids to have that experience.”
Kovacik asked that no one immediately write off the Lions.
“BG is a tough team. They definitely have a chance to go into the state championship,” he said. “(But) I think we can knock them off. We’ve just got to come out, play our ‘A’ game, and everyone has to contribute just like (they did) tonight, and I think we have a very good shot of winning that game.”
“We don’t know what they’re like, We know they’re good. We’ll have to practice hard and be ready for them,” Tomb said.
United trailed on only two brief occasions in the second quarter before it sprinted to a 44-29 halftime lead. The Lions, who led by as many as 22, forced 22 turnovers.
“We played the best man-to-man we’ve played all year,” Kovacik said. “So that really helped. It was a good team win. Everyone contributed. I think it was the best team game we’ve played all year.”
