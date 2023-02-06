JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic senior Bria Bair reached a double milestone, but rival Westmont Hilltop, behind sophomore Christiana Gordon’s 28-point game, earned its 13th consecutive victory on Monday night.
The Crimson Crushers’ Bair surpassed the 1,000 career rebound mark in the third quarter and tallied her 13th point of the game to reach exactly 1,000 in her career in the final minute of the visiting Hilltoppers’ 59-44 victory.
“I knew I was going to be in my head a little bit about scoring,” said Bair, who finished with 12 rebounds and has 1,004 in her career. “I just had to let the game come to me. It happened. I was a little bit nervous, but I came through at the end.”
Similarly, Westmont Hilltop’s Gordon started slow, with no points in the first quarter. Westmont junior Beth Buettner carried the load by hitting four 3-pointers for all of her team’s points as the Hilltoppers led 12-10 after one quarter.
Gordon scored all of her points in the final three quarters, often driving to the net.
“She’s probably the most athletic kid in the area,” Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth said. “She matured so much over the course of the season. She started a little rough and missed a couple in the beginning. She settled herself down and took over the basketball game.”
Gordon began to hit her stride with three 3-pointers in the second quarter as Westmont Hilltop scored its first 18 points from beyond the arc.
“Beth (Buettner) had our first 12 points, with four 3s,” Eisenhuth said. “Christiana (Gordon) hit a couple big ones, too.
“We played as a team tonight. At the beginning of the season, we were kind of playing individually. We came together. We have to. We have basically six girls right now, but they all leave it on the floor.”
The Hilltoppers are 18-1 overall and 15-0 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference heading into a key contest at Forest Hills (18-1, 14-1 LHAC) on Thursday. Westmont edged the visiting Rangers 39-34 in overtime on Jan. 4.
“I told the girls we had to set the tone for this week and that’s exactly what we did,” Eisenhuth said. “We’re going to enjoy this tonight, and then we’re right back to work. We have two days to practice and a huge game on Thursday.”
In addition to Gordon, Buettner reached double-digit scoring with 14 points. Senior Ella Brawley had nine rebounds and three blocks to go with six points and a great defensive effort while guarding Bair.
“She has a physicality about her. She goes in and does the dirty work,” Eisenhuth said of Brawley. “She’s not worried about being high scorer. She’s a kid anybody wants on their team. She’ll run through a brick wall for you.”
Bair and junior Gianna Gallucci each netted 13 points for Bishop McCort Catholic (10-10, 9-7).
Bair grabbed her eighth rebound of the game and 1,000th of her career with 4:50 left in the third quarter. Eisenhuth called a timeout, and the public address announcer recognized the milestone.
“Once I knew that, half the pressure was taken off,” Bair said of the rebound total. “I just knew I had to relax and it was going to come.”
After being held scoreless in the first quarter and limited to six first-half points, Bair had two third-quarter free throws and one foul shot made early in the fourth.
But she hit two late baskets, including a short jumper with 47.2 on the clock to reach 1,000.
In addition to her own teammates, coaches and family celebrating the moment, Bair was greeted by hugs from the Westmont players just before play resumed.
“I love all of those girls,” Bair said. “I played AAU with them since I was probably in fifth or sixth grade. I’ve known them the past few years.”
Even in defeat, Bair said the Crimson Crushers could build on the experience of playing against a tough team such as Westmont. The Hilltoppers had defeated visiting Bishop McCort 58-45 on Dec. 22.
“This team is a great team,” Bair said of the Hilltoppers. “I’m friends with all of them. They’re all great players. This definitely prepares us because once we get into districts, we’re going to be playing all tough teams.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.