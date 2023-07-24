The Lafayette Aviators collected 17 hits in an 8-2 victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats in Prospect League action on Monday night.
Jacob Walker and James Jett each had three hits for the Aviators (8-13 second half, 24-23 overall) in front of 627 fans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Jett scored three times and had a double.
Max Mandler doubled and drove in a pair, and Brandon Daniels had a double.
The Mill Rats (8-10, 20-27) were led by Randy Carlo IV’s two hits, including a double.
Tyler Horvat had a double and drove in a run.
Gio Calamia smacked a double.
Lafayette and Johnstown meet again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.