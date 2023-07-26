Six unanswered runs helped turn an early deficit into a road victory for the Lafayette Aviators in Wednesday night’s Prospect League contest against the Johnstown Mill Rats.
The hosts trimmed Lafayette’s lead down to one in the eighth, and eventually had the potential tying run 90 feet away in the ninth, but dropped a 7-6 decision to Lafayette at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in an Ohio River Valley Division battle.
“It was a slow start, and that’s the frustrating part,” Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said.
“There’s no excuse to come out that slow and make those errors. You don’t think they’re going to affect you in the end. It comes back to a one-run game and we think, ‘We were one hit away.’
“If we were a little bit more focused to start the game, we would have given ourselves a chance there.”
The Aviators (9-14 second half, 25-24 overall) received three hits each from Brandon Daniels (triple, home run) and James Jett (three runs, triple). John Hoskyn (two RBIs) and Evan Liddie provided two knocks apiece.
Austin Baal (two doubles), Jeremy Delamota (two doubles) and Matt Santarelli each contributed two hits for Johnstown (9-11 second half, 21-28 overall). Jalen Freeman and Jake Kendro each homered.
Trailing by one in the ninth, Baal led off with a double as Lafayette center fielder Cameron Nagel could not corral a line drive.
A comebacker to the pitcher kept Baal at second.
Santarelli’s grounder to the shortstop moved Baal to third, but Kendro was retired on a one-hopper to the shortstop for the final out.
Johnstown finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, stranding eight on base.
“Those are momentum swings,” Sullivan said.
“You see them (Lafayette), they didn’t necessarily scorch the ball over the park, but when there’s runners in scoring position, they put the bat on the ball and were able to find a way to get a hit. That’s an art. That’s a skill.
“We just didn’t work together to get a guy on, get a guy over and get him in.”
With Johnstown leading 4-3, Jett singled to lead off the sixth. The left fielder stole second base and scored on back-to-back wild pitches to force a 4-all deadlock.
Daniels hit an inside-the-park homer in the seventh. Johnstown center fielder Gio Calamia lost sight of the ball, which bounced to the fence and allowed Daniels to make his way around the bases.
Hoskyn’s RBI double and Aiden Hinds’ run-scoring single expanded Lafayette’s lead to 7-4 in eighth.
Kendro hit a solo homer over the left-field screen in his Mill Rats debut in the eighth. A run scored on a double play to trim the deficit down to one.
”To see him get in there and get a little bit comfortable, put that one out over the fence there, that’s just his ability,” Sullivan said of Kendro. “It’s exciting to have him.”
Lafayette starter Coley Stevens went six innings, permitted four runs – three earned – and struck out four batters to earn the victory. Zach Zaborowski notched the two-inning save.
Westmont Hilltop graduate and Mount Aloysius hurler Chris Hasse tossed the final two innings for Johnstown. The right-hander induced a double play in the eighth and left a runner stranded at third in the ninth.
Lafayette went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning. A double steal attempt led to a throw at second base, which bounced into center field and allowed Nagel to score.
In the bottom half, Randy Carlo IV tripled off the right-field wall and scored on a wild pitch. A running catch by Daniels deep in the right-center field gap ended the frame with two runners left stranded.
After replacing Bump Burgreen in the top of the second, Freeman ripped a two-run homer down the right-field line as Johnstown led 3-1. Burgreen left the game after making a phenomenal diving catch in deep right-center field.
”He was ready, got a good pitch and hooked it down the right-field line there,” Sullivan said of Freeman.
Calamia’s sacrifice fly to right-center field increased Johnstown’s lead to 4-1.
Hoskyn’s RBI single brought Lafayette within 4-2 in the fourth. With the bases loaded, a wild pitch led to Tripp Davis getting into a rundown between first and second bases while the two lead runners retreated to their respective bases. While Davis became the focus of the Mill Rats defense, Hoskyn bolted for home and scored on a close play.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
