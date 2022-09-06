Volleyball
High School Girls
North Star 3, Windber 0: In Boswell, Anna Grandas had 12 assists and six kills, and Brianna Nash had 15 assists as the Cougars defeated the visiting Ramblers.
Kora Warta had 10 kills for 2-1 North Star. Chloe Miller and Suzy Walker each had eight kills.
Statistical information was not reported for Windber.
Forest Hills 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: Forest Hills defeated Bishop McCort Catholic 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 19-25, 15-8.
Statistical information was not reported for the Rangers.
Bishop McCort’s Kate Edwards and Starci Bainey each had 11 kills, Gianna Gallucci had 32 assists and Cami Beppler had 12 digs.
Burrell 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Lower Burrell, the host Bucs handed the Rams a three-game loss, topping the guests 25-16, 25-10, 25-12.
Statistical information was not provided for Burrell.
Emily Rankin had four service points in the loss.
Cambria Heights 3, United 1: In Patton, Makenzie Mulrany had 11 kills while Maelyn Dutko had 25 assists in the Highlanders’ 23-25, 27-25, 28-26, 25-22 win over the Lions. Savannah Coover and Emerson Packard had 15 digs each in the win.
Statistical information was not reported for United.
Shade 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Cairnbrook, the Panthers’ Jenna Muha put down 17 kills, while teammate Jadeyn Gross notched 13 assists and five service aces in a 25-3, 25-5, 25-11 win over the Elks.
Kori Boozer had 10 digs and also recorded four aces. Shade’s Deborah Bozovich had five aces, five digs and five kills in the while with Madalyn Rapsky supplying six assists.
College Women
West Liberty 3, Pitt-Johnstown 1: In West Liberty, W.Va., Mallory Pinske’s career-high 14 kills were not enough for Pitt-Johnstown as the Mountain Cats fell to West Liberty 25-20, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22 in a non-conference volleyball match on Tuesday night.
Riley Cudnik collected a team-high 11 kills for the Hilltoppers. Nina Billotto also provided 10 kills. Haley Zeck dished out 30 assists. Nyia Setla had a team-high 23 digs, while Kaija Sydlowski added 12 digs and seven kills.
Reagan Morris and Katelyn Courtney combined for eight kills for Pitt-Johnstown (2-6). Adiamar Beaz compiled 23 assists and 15 digs.
Pinske and Abi Leitner each had four blocks apiece. Gabi DeRenzo tallied a match-high 25 digs, while Lexi Pendergraft had 10.
Community College of Beaver County 3, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College 2: The Black Bears and Titans battled back and forth through the first four sets before the Community College of Beaver County (1-2, 1-1) used the serve advantage in the final set on its way to a 23-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-19, 15-5 win over the hosts.
Sophomore, Emily Bittner, a North Star product, led the Black Bears with 10 kills, 20 digs, and four service aces, while Shade graduate Taylor Rapsky had 13 kills and 25 digs in her collegiate debut.
Maciah Holsopple, of Conemaugh Township, had 10 kills. Isabella Borlie (Penn Cambria) and Olivia Weyandt (Conemaugh Township) had 22 and 14 assists, respectively, while adding 16 and 11 digs. Lauryn Calhoun (Chestnut Ridge) added 24 digs.
Statistical information for the Titans was not provided.
Soccer
High School Boys
Somerset 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Toby Walker, Tanner Wassilchalk and Logan Baker each scored goals while Golden Eagles goalkeeper Quintin Robison held the Huskies off the board in a road triumph.
Liam Egal notched two assists in the victory for Somerset.
Westmont Hilltop 1, Chestnut Ridge 0: In New Paris, Alex Mondrick’s clean sheet paired with Maximus Zitnay’s first-half strike gave the Hilltoppers the necessary elements to top the Lions.
Cambria Heights 1, United 0 (OT): In Patton, while goalkeeper Caleb Patterson turned away 11 Lions shots, it took Dylan Fyock’s golden goal with 57.8 seconds remaining in the first overtime to secure a win for the Highlanders.
High School Girls
Cambria Heights 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Patton, the Highlanders’ Erin Behe, Brooklyn Galinis and Morgan Ross each tallied first-half goals in a home win over the Mountaineers.
Weather conditions brought an early end to the contest 10 minutes into the second half.
Westmont Hilltop 10, Chestnut Ridge 0: Jordan Pecze scored three goals and the Hilltoppers posted a 27-3 shots advantage in a shutout win over the visiting Lions at Price Field.
Morgan Faight, McKenzie Kozak, Payton Marion, Eva Stager, Melina Zagorski, Cami Danchanko, and Kallie Kopocko also had goals.
Christiana Gordon had the shutout for the 1-0 Hilltoppers.
Windber 10, Rockwood 0: Hat tricks from Riley Brubaker and Mariah Andrews set the pace for the Ramblers as they finished off the Rockets with an eight-goal flurry in the second half.
Lexi James made five stops in the win.
Anna Steinbeck, Rylee Ott, Kaylie Gaye and Nici Costlow each scored a goal, while Brubaker and Ott each had two assists.
Ligonier Valley 6, Jeannette 0: In Ligonier, Kiersten Auman posted four goals while fellow Ram Mikaela Moore added two more in a win over the visiting Jayhawks.
Allyson Steffey was credited with the clean sheet for Ligonier Valley, which scored three goals in each half.
Bedford 4, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, the Bisons received goals from Grace Sarver, Cassidy DeHaven, Kaitlyn Richardson and Payton Gillum as they blanked the Rangers.
