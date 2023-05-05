ALTOONA, Pa. – Sydney Rush entered the spring as one of, if not the most-proven girls’ sprinters in the area, but she hasn’t been able to rest on reputation.
She’s had Conemaugh Township sophomore Izzy Slezak nipping at her heels all season. Literally.
Rush’s senior savvy has kept her just in front, and their showdown in the Class 2A 100-meter dash finals at the Altoona Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic on Friday played out just that way as the Somerset standout got out to a big lead and held off Slezak at the end as both broke the previous meet record.
Thirteen girls’ teams from The Tribune-Democrat coverage area competed at Mansion Park Stadium, and they produced 11 of the 18 event winners.
Rush, in particular, had a day to remember, jumping a personal-best 17 feet, 1.5 inches on her first approach for a convincing victory in the long jump and anchoring the Eagles’ four-by-100 team of Josie Smith, Kamryn Ross and Abby Urban to a gold-medal-winning time of 49.86 seconds to go along with her meet-record 100 performance.
That still wasn’t enough for the girls’ team title in 2A, though. That went to Forest Hills, led by senior Delaney Dumm’s two distance wins, freshmen Mylee Glessner and Sam Papcunik’s sweep of the hurdling events and sophomore Liv McLeary’s victory in the high jump.
Papcunik, Glessner and McLeary teamed with Emma Felix to win the 1600 relay to end the meet, giving the Rangers 88 team points, 34 more than Rush’s second-place Golden Eagles.
“We have a really good team this year, so that’s awesome,” Dumm said of the team title, shortly before it was announced that she was winner of the Bill Reimer Outstanding Performer Award in her classification. “I like to treat all the girls like younger siblings and kind of look out for them. I want them to feel appreciated.”
Slezak and Chestnut Ridge senior Belle Bosch rounded out the local winners, easily outdistancing the field in the 200 and javelin, respectively.
Rush finished the 100 in 12.28, breaking the previous mark in the event set by Bedford’s Grace Sarver in 2021 by a tenth of a second, but, more importantly, clipping Slezak by five-hundredths.
Rush built a sizable advantage midway through the sprint before Slezak came bearing down in the final 20 meters, but the Golden Eagle held her off a the tape.
“I knew I would have to push out of the blocks really quick and hard to get a head start,” Rush said. “Then I had to keep it up, because I knew I had Izzy as my competition. I felt her come right up on me at the end.”
Rush and Slezak have faced off earlier this season, with the veteran always coming out on top, but Rush was wary – Slezak’s seeded time was two-tenths faster than hers.
“It was a little bit scary,” Rush said. “It’s really exciting to get the new meet records. I think that just pushes to go harder and do better.”
Slezak acknowledged that Rush is giving her a valuable education that is going to make her a better sprinter the final month of this year and the two years of scholastic eligibility she has remaining.
“Sydney’s an amazing runner, and it’s always fun to run against her. With her being older, too, it’s motivating,” Slezak said. “Going against her, I realized how bad my block start was. I finally got to see where I was declining and I fixed my block start. It pushed me that much closer to her.”
Slezak rebounded to win her top event – the 200. She finished in 25.54, just missing the meet record by 18-hundredths of a second.
“It’s a long meet, but it’s exciting,” Slezak said. “It gives me an idea (of where I am) for states this year, so I feel pretty good.”
Dumm got her first win of the meet in the 1600 when she clocked in at 4 minutes, 58.65 seconds, more than 27 seconds faster than anyone else in the field and just 5 seconds off the 13-year-old meet record of Homer-Center’s Angel Piccirillo. Later, she came up just three seconds off the record in the 3200, when she ran 10:43.28.
It took a couple of minutes for Dumm to compose herself, because she expected better times.
However, she remarked later than her two-mile time was 20 seconds faster than her District 6 championship time in 2022.
“I’m not not happy,” Dumm said. “Did I want to run a little bit faster? Yeah. It just wasn’t one of my best races, but it wasn’t a bad race. You’re not going to run your best race every single meet.”
Glessner picked up the Rangers’ first gold of the meet when he flashed a meet-record 16.24 in the 100 hurdle finals.
No one else timed under 17 seconds.
Later, Papcunik cruised to first in the 300 hurdles, gliding across the finish in a time of 47.31. Papcunik comes from an unusual background, because she’s always run the mile and the two-mile before picking up hurdling in seventh grade.
“I just wanted to try something different,” Papcunik said.
“I thought the hurdles sounded fun. It feels great (to win here as a freshman).”
Papcunik provided one of the big highlights of the night in the anchor leg of the 400 relay, when she split the runners from Purchase Line and Central with 300 meters to go and pulled out the win. The Rangers’ time was 4:16.57.
Glessner finished second to her Ranger teammate in the longer distance, breaking the 50-second mark for the first time this season by timing 49.42. She was third seed entering the event.
“I’m really proud of myself because I worked really hard to get here,” Glessner said. “I’m just so happy.”
McLeary’s high jump victory came when she cleared 5 feet on her first attempt. It took runner-up Hayden Mark of Huntingdon a second try to clear it, and neither of the last two finalists achieved 5-2.
McLeary actually had missed once at a lower height.
“It scared me a little bit,” McLeary said. “I didn’t know what place I got. Then they told me and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome.’ ”
There was no question about Bosch’s win. All four of the throws she put into play exceeded every throw of her opponents. Her winning distance was 151-5, four inches shy of a personal record.
“This was redemption. My sophomore year, I came here and I did not even make it into the finals,” Bosch said. “Last year, I didn’t get to come. This year, I really wanted to make my mark.”
In addition to Glessner and Slezak, two other area girls won silver medals – Portage’s Cami Burkett in the 200 and Cambria Heights’ Brielle McMillan in the triple jump.
Burkett also placed third in the 100 dash, as did Urban in the 200, Cambria Heights Heights’ Minyhah Easterling in the shot put, Somerset’s Rihanna Hillegass in the 100 hurdles and the Westmont Hilltop 400 relay.
